Letters to the Editor ICE raids: Letters to the editor, Sept. 4, 2019

Homeland Security ICE enforcement officers detain workers at a poultry processing plant on Aug. 7 in Jackson, Miss. U.S. immigration officers raided several Mississippi food processing plants, detaining 680 undocumented workers. TNS

Go after MS 13, not poultry workers

The ICE raid on the Mississippi processing plants reminded me of a major university football power running its number on an easy-to-beat team just to have a final run through before starting the season. Once the doors are secure in these plants, there is nowhere to go. Everyone inside is working, not armed and waiting.

What about using the same resources to continue to push back on MS-13? These are dangerous, brutal people and, across the political spectrum, I imagine there is a consensus that it should be our first priority to decimate this gang through arrest, imprisonment, and deportation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

David E. Roy, Fresno

Bee’s editorial on DMV is hysterical

Why does the Bee editorial board claim results of the DMV audit, available in February, were buried until July? The Bee itself published a story about it in March: “Audit lays bare DMV’s bad habits”

https://www.fresnobee.com/news/state/california/article228394404.html

Assemblyman Jim “Yosemite Sam” Patterson exploits critique of the DMV as a means to provoke right-wing, anti-government sentiment. Proof that he has zero interest in solving problems is evinced by his continued incitement and his preposterous assertions that Gov Newsom has engaged in a cover-up. The Bee Editorial Board joins “Yosemite Sam,” pistols blazing, with a critique so insubstantial as to be ridiculous — that news about the DMV audit was published on the wrong day of the week. Tell us, Fresno Bee Editorial Board, what day of the week would suit you better? The “Friday news dump” contention holds no water in our current era.

There is no evidence that Newsom is trying to hide information, as this hysterical editorial suggests. The Bee Editorial Board seems to have fallen under the sway of the paranoid style of Patterson — who, if he actually cared, would be suggesting solutions to, rather than continually inciting anti-government frenzy via exploitation of, problems at the DMV.

Rachel Youdelman, Clovis

Whose side is Trump really on?

Kim Kardashian recently asked Donald Trump to intercede on behalf of a rapper named A$AP who was arrested in Sweden on assault charges. Based upon his fellow reality personality’s plea and a film clip that he saw on Fox, Trump complained to the prime minister of one of our well-respected democratic allies. The guy was eventually found guilty and fined about $1,300. Trump was willing to insult Sweden and its judicial system in an attempt to appeal to potential black voters.

When North Korea sent an American prisoner back to us in a coma (and later died), Trump said that he believed Kim Jong Un when he said that he knew nothing about it. All of our intelligence agencies said that Kim had to know about it. When the Saudis murdered and chopped up a reporter who resided in New York, Trump believed the Saudi prince when he said he knew nothing about it. All of our intelligence agencies and all of our allies said that the prince had to know.

Why is it that Trump always seems to side with brutal dictators over our democratic allies and his own intelligence agencies? Whose side is he really on?

Bill Rovin, Fresno

Planet Earth is on the brink

The conservative Heritage Foundation, which is partly funded by the Koch Brothers, owners of fossil fuel burning industries, warns that the Green New Deal will cost too much money and cause huge job loss. Hello conservatives: if we don't stop burning fossil fuels, our lovely blue planet will no longer have clean air or water for those being born now.

Conservatives advocate continuing to pollute our earthly nest and moan that fixing it will cost too much money. Our highways are being used as trash dumps. In landfills we are burying plastic that takes hundreds of years to disintegrate. The Amazon jungle has lost 50% of its oxygen-generating trees. Ice is melting at both poles and sea levels are rising. People are moving to higher ground.

Planet Earth is our only home. No responsible human wants to live in a filthy home. How about a filthy planet. We are drowning in our own waste. Please Heritage, take your heads out of the sand of the industrial economy. Earth will not survive more of the same.