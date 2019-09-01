Letters to the Editor Trump and impeachment: Letters to the editor, Sept. 1, 2019

President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 18, 2019. TNS

Impeachment inquiry is needed

Hearing Mueller describe the extent of Trump’s crimes and corruption in his own words on national television convinced me to support an impeachment inquiry. Now, I’m urging my representative to do the same.

Mueller did not exonerate Donald Trump — not by a long shot. His investigation found extensive criminal activity and resulted in 37 indictments and at least seven convictions or guilty pleas, including Trump’s national security adviseor, personal lawyer and campaign chairman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller uncovered over 100 secret meetings and communications between Trump’s team and Russia and their cronies — and found at least 10 episodes of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, in which he tried to bury the truth.

Obstruction of justice is a serious crime. If anyone else did what Trump did, they’d be in jail. Mueller made it clear that the Department of Justice prevented him from indicting Donald Trump.

No one is above the law in our country, not even the president.

Mueller’s testimony to Congress made it clear: it’s time for an impeachment inquiry. That’s why our representative must publicly voice their support for holding Trump accountable through a formal impeachment inquiry now.

Doing nothing will only embolden Trump to continue breaking the law and will set a dangerous precedent for our democracy. That’s not the America I know.

Philip Traynor, Fresno

Ask Trump: What would Jesus do?

This is directed at all my evangelical Christian friends who support our current president.

Do you think he ever asks: “What would Jesus do?”

As it relates to our treatment of folks seeking asylum at our borders — cramped quarters, often a lack of food, water and proper facilities, separation of children from their parents — that question obviously is not being asked.

It should. For that important issue, as well as the environment, treating those with whom you disagree, even your enemies, with respect, and more.

As one of the most important political bases for the current president, you should insist on it. Otherwise, are you being true to what you profess as a core paramount belief? Have you redirected your allegiance to him and not Him?

Those are the important questions in all this besides the one that seems to be ignored: “What would Jesus do?”

You must agree that if we were to faithfully follow the answer to that question in virtually all we do, the world would be a better place.

As would our country’s leader.

Malcolm Gibson, Clovis

No wards or criminals need apply

The rule that new immigrants not receive public welfare is reasonable.

The writer entered America in 1957 by ship as an immigrant. Before receiving immigration visas after a seven-year wait, we were asked: “Will you promise to not become a public ward or carry weapons?” Breaking the promise meant immediate return to the country of origin. My mother had to wait for a year to prove the “shadow” in her lung was stable.

All my fellow shipmates were pounding the streets within a day looking for jobs, the mothers preparing food for their families, and all continued to learn English.

Within a year, I was serving in the United States Army, but accepted an M1 Rifle only after being assured that it was OK in uniform.

It is reasonable not to import welfare recipients or criminals who are the wards of other countries.

Andre N. Minuth, Fresno

Proposed ethnic lessons push hate

Back in the 1940s, when I still had blond hair, I portrayed a Scandinavian immigrant boy in a school play and had lines citing “the great Negro poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.” The theme of the show was American’s wonderful diversity and its melting pot, a phrase less in use today since it implies loss of cultural heritage.

So it is with great disappointment that I now see California educators proposing an ethnic studies curriculum that shifted from teaching about the varied groups that built America to a model legitimizing hate instead of achievement.

Instead of Chavez, Einstein, Toni Morrison or the Kennedys, we get a document that ignores Armenians — the Genocide or successes, especially in Fresno; replaces the Holocaust with anti-Semitism and calls for boycotts of Israel; treats capitalism’s role in the growth of the U.S. as racism; omits Irish and Italian-Americans, and is filled with one-sided classroom lessons that the L.A. Times called “nutty.”

The document will surely be revised or even dropped, but how could educators and government officials let it get this far? Besides, it is so filled with mind-goggling jargon that teachers can show it to students as examples of how NOT to write.