Need a border wall: Letters to the editor, Aug. 25, 2019

U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall that runs through Organ Pipe National Monument, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Lukeville, Ariz.

God understands the need for a wall

In response to Ruben Navarette’s op-ed entitled “What Would Jesus do?”

First of all, America is no longer a Christian country, so the question is mute; rather, who is Jesus?

Second, since you brought God up: In the Bible God told Israel to build a wall more than once — even how long ,wide and deep to build it, and Israel has a wall today Why would God tell Israel to build a wall?

Vatican City has a wall surrounding it.

Why would anybody need a wall? What do God and most people know that you don’t? Not hard to figure out.

Rita Flores, Visalia

Want summer all year long?

I read an article recently that stated 75% to 80% of our food service is related to bees. The current die-off of bees is about 20%. The current bee research budget has been cut to zero. In addition, the EPA has approved an insect toxin previously banned. Also, the EPA leader has moved all EPA scientists to Missouri even though they have no facilities there. The scientists must move or retire.

Meanwhile, the Dept. of Interior has approved oil drilling on federal lands in Alaska. These lands had been set aside to keep them pristine. Also, the leader has said that all Interior Dept. staff must move to Colorado or retire.

What does the future look like for my grandchildren if the program continues? Nothing to eat or breathe, but summer weather year around.

John Waddell, Lemoore

Loves downtown, not parking meters

I love downtown and applaud the efforts of the city in the revitalization of the area. I may not agree with all aspects of the plan, but support downtown as a whole.

Our city government is making it hard for citizens to help with the support of local businesses. We can’t even go to dinner downtown without getting a parking violation. Who wants to go to dinner and have to check the meter constantly?

Secondly, how do we know that an event is happening, causing the meters to be in effect all night as opposed to only until 6 p.m.? My family and I went to dinner and received a ticket due to something happening at the stadium. At the end of the day my dinner cost an additional $99.00 in tickets for my wife, son and myself due to parking meter violations. We paid the meters up until 6 p.m., thinking we were good.

I may still go downtown, but most people would never return and that is just not good for the area. Pull the meters or at least have set hours without question.

Bob Barnard, Fresno

Needs GOP members for climate action

I am looking for Republicans who are concerned about climate change.

I volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby. CCL is deliberately bipartisan. We have a “Conservative Caucus” helping present our ideas to Republican legislators.

But to be honest, CCL Fresno needs more Republicans.

Republican sentiment for strong climate action is growing. Frank Luntz, the famous conservative pollster on Fox News, sent a memo to Republicans in Congress. His polling found that Republicans support a “carbon dividend” plan 2 to 1, reaching 6 to 1 for Republicans under 40.

Carbon dividends start with carbon fees on oil, coal and natural gas. The money collected is distributed as dividends. Thousands of conservative economists like this market-based plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For 10 years CCL has pushed this kind of legislation, and finally a bipartisan bill has been introduced, the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act”, HR 763.

Actually, three more bills have been introduced with carbon fees. These others give only part of the money back to the people. The other money is either swapped for lower payroll taxes, or spent directly on reducing emissions.

Would you like to talk about this? Get in touch: devinc@sbcglobal.net.