True racists: Letters to the editor, Aug. 21, 2019

Who the true racists are

On a weekend that 29 people were gunned down and many more injured in El Paso and Dayton, Chicago endured 40 shootings in which three people were killed and multitudes injured. It was so serious that Mount Sinai Hospital had to suspend admitting to emergency due to the amount of injuries being seen due to these shootings. As most of us are aware, this is not atypical for Chicago.

The Democrat leftists and their toadies in the media wasted no time in decrying the El Paso and Dayton shootings and putting on their pious, self-righteous faces to blame the NRA and President Trump. However, we hear nothing from them regarding the ongoing battles in Chicago. The reason? They would have to face their leftist policies, which have failed Chicago. Their policies have led to poverty, illicit drugs, homelessness, poor schools and failure rates, all resulting in extremes in crime and gun violence.

Since much of the crime in Chicago falls disproportionately on the black population, and for decades the leftists failed to provide policies to aid them to lift them out of these dire situations, it reveals without a doubt who the true racists are.

Gregory L. Bacchetti, Clovis

Gun violence, devil’s minions

Every time there is shooting, especially innocents and children, I wonder of the devil is not working overtime. I am not particularly religious, but I do believe one should love their neighbors.

There are dozens of gun shops in Fresno participating in the rampant evil perpetrated by the devil’s minions to whom they sell the guns. Someday, some mentally unstable person with an AK-47 might even shoot up one of those a gun shops for fun ( without killing anyone) just so these purveyors of these instruments of death get their consciousness raised a little. I am not advocating that anyone do this, just saying it would upset me less than reading about the latest mass murders of innocents.

The NRA likes to say “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” I’d like to amend that to say “Guns don’t kill people. People WITH guns kill people.”

You can’t buy a firecracker in Fresno, but you can easily buy a gun and all the ammo you want. Ponder that.

Bill Warner, Porterville

Trump-Mueller contrast is clear

To what depths will Republicans sink in their never-ending quest to defend their dishonest, unethical, hate-mongering president? The contrast between Donald Trump and Robert Mueller could not be clearer, yet Republican committee members chose to attack Mr. Mueller — an honorable, courageous war hero who received a Purple Heart and has had a decades-long career as a public servant to our country. It would have been gratifying if even one Republican had prioritized allegiance to country ahead of their misguided loyalty to an undeserving individual; sadly, they prefer to ignore his egregious conduct and close their eyes to his assault on our American values.

Mr. Mueller should be commended for persevering in the Russian investigation in spite of continually enduring verbal attacks from Mr. Trump and his allies. Of utmost importance, he has definitively clarified that the Trump campaign willingly accepted assistance from Russia, and Mr. Trump’s claims of “no obstruction and total exoneration” are contemptible lies.

Let us not resort to a divisive impeachment process in order to correct this aberration in American history; rather, let us resolve to ensure that our next president is legitimately elected and is everything this one is not: ethical, honest, dignified, and competent.

Marti Nicely, Fresno

Looks like DMV, HSR are same

In 2008, Proposition 1A was approved by 52.6% to 47.4% to build a high-speed rail system between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Now the project is being shifted to a system from Los Angeles to Anaheim. This was not a part of Prop 1A.

The past 11 years has been spent trying to get the “start-up” from Stanislaus County to Kern County. The total population of the “start-up” counties that contain the construction of the rail system of Kern, Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Stanislaus totals 3,191,757. The published predictions indicate that 9 million passengers per year will use the “start-up” portion of the Proposition 1A. One hundred percent of the population in the named counties is expected to use the “start-up” system three times a year.

Is it obvious that the same people that run the state of California DMV program are in charge of the sate of California HSR program?