Letters to the Editor Trump's words: Letters to the editor, Aug. 18, 2019

Listen to the words to know a racist

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “infested” as insects or animals being present in large numbers causing disease and damage.

The president has repeatedly used that word while referring to Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. John Lewis and the four newly elected Democratic congresswomen, all people of color who have been vocal about his policies.

If it walks like a racist and talks like a racist, it is a racist.

Jane D. Maldonado, Fresno

Evangelicals are being hypocrites

Look at YouTube for President Trump’s recent treatment of Nadia Murad, a Yazidi woman who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for her campaign to end mass rape in war. In the Oval Office when Murad, sold into ISIS sexual slavery, says, “ISIS killed my mom, my six brothers,” Trump responds: “Where are they now?”

He cannot listen to her for two seconds. She does not meet his need to get re-elected. There is no honest way to dissociate Trump’s behavior from the unfeeling society that produced him.

Claiming religious morality to dominate all other Americans, Trump’s evangelical base has adopted one issue, abortion, and abandoned all other religious morality teachings by turning a blind eye to Trump’s activities antithetical to what Jesus preached. Some white evangelicals have abandoned voting for the common good, justice and humanity.

Ninety-nine percent of all Republican politicians act like there is no problem. Hours after former special counsel Robert Mueller warned of the continued threat of foreign powers interfering in U.S. elections, Senate Republicans blocked bills to protect us from that.

Nonetheless, U.S. evangelicals who hate must be allowed to live their faith in public so we can learn how our democracy will survive.

John Mizenko, Fresno

Shining examples who inspire hope

Negative stories often dominate the news so I was heartened on a recent Saturday by two articles in the Valley Voices section of The Bee. In the first, John Minkler described his civic education program, in which students are taught to be participants in our democracy, not just passive observers. These fortunate students are learning by doing, the best kind of learning there is. Kudos to those teachers he works with who are willing to put in the extra time and energy that this kind of program requires.

Then to my surprise, an article directly below Minkler’s described an inspiring example of this type of active citizenship. Pauline Torres, fresh out of high school, described her concern about her future and the future of others in regard to climate change. Her care and concern took her to Washington, D.C., where she advocated for a House bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Pauline is working toward solutions for this global crisis.

It is easy to despair and become cynical when faced with such problems. But I feel more assured of our capacity to solve these problems when I read about people such as John Minkler and Pauline Torres.

Pat Reeves, Fresno

Connect California so all can prosper

California politicians might shift billions to L.A. and Bay Area projects from high-speed rail. Regardless of how you feel about high-speed rail, this points to a larger issue: coastal politicians diverting money away from the Central Valley to their districts.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) is quoted as saying “We need to make sure we put investment into areas of the state where we get the biggest bang for the buck. I would like to see Los Angeles get its fair share and more than we have gotten so far,” implying that the Central Valley isn’t a viable investment.

The population is moving inland; while L.A. and San Francisco’s population shrinks, Bakersfield, Fresno, and Merced grow. Among other things, the Central Valley is experiencing growth in technology, real estate, and education. Innovation is happening around the region; I encourage people to take a look. The Central Valley is an investment that is sure to be the best bang for our buck.

High-speed rail has its critics, and I myself am concerned with its funding; however, California can only grow when our regions are connected and can rise together. I hope people see that.