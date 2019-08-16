Letters to the Editor Devin Nunes as intelligence chief: Letters to the editor, Aug. 16, 2019

In this March 24, 2017 photo, then House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. AP file

Nunes as national intelligence chief

Marek, what are you doing? Don’t even hope Devin Nunes gets appointed to director of national intelligence? I know from reading your columns, this was written tongue in cheek.

It would, as you pointed out, probably (definitely) lead to “a heckuva lot of damage to this country.” We as constituents of the 22nd District have to put country first, even though he is an embarrassment to us and reflects poorly upon us across the nation. It is a small price to pay to protect the integrity and Constitution of the United States.

Devin McCarthy, oops, Nunes, is terrible for the 22nd and even worse for the United States.

Christopher T. Hudson, Fresno

To get Nunes, get this book

In his July 26 column, Marek Warszawski thoroughly excoriated Devin Nunes for his, “crazy conspiracy theories” following the Mueller hearings, calling him, “bat guano nuts!”

But this is nothing new for Warszawski. A few months ago, he commented on another local conservative politician, Garry Bredefeld, noting, “I detest him!” Thus he has established his political orientation. Given that, I understand how it would be difficult if not impossible for him to consider an alternative to the narrative we’ve been exposed to over the past 2 1/2 years regarding the Trump administration. This would place him in line with the Democrat hijinks that we’ve been exposed to over that same time period.

Gregg Jarrett, in his book, “The Russia Hoax,” lays out that alternative narrative, in a timeline, including names dates and documented facts supported by a plethora of footnotes. He points out how the Obama Justice Department played fast and loose with facts and the law. I challenge Marek and the tens of millions who share his view to sit down, free of Fox and the mainstream media, and read the book. Then, take a breath and ask yourself not about Trump, but the power of the federal government, the media and the impact they have on the core of our democracy.

Gareth Houghton, Sanger

For viewers, TV dispute is bad

You've carried a few updates recently on the ongoing feud between Nexstar (owner of Channels 24 and 47 in Fresno) and AT&T. I've been a subscriber to AT&T U-Verse for close to 10 years now, and I'm outraged and fed-up with this whole thing.

Naturally, AT&T is blaming this whole thing on Nexstar, and Nexstar is blaming the whole thing on AT&T. And we consumers are caught in the middle, with no access to CBS or NBC on our TVs.

Sure, most of both networks' shows can be viewed online using their web sites, but I'd sure rather watch shows in comfort on my living room easy chair on my TV set than sitting at my computer watching shows online. Just hoping these parties end this soon, although I have a feeling that this is going to drag on for months if not years. Really too bad.

James Sherman, Fresno

It’s a duck, or could it be a peacock?

The Mueller report: We found that the evidence showed it walked like a duck, quacked like a duck, and looked like a duck.

Congressional response: Democrats: It must be a duck.

Republicans: It has to be a peacock, the Mueller report obviously does not like peacocks.