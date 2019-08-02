Letters to the Editor Trump and the Democrats’ ‘squad’: Letters to the editor, Aug. 2, 2019

In this combination image from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY.; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. A new billboard in North Carolina shows four minority congresswomen smiling down on the small town of Murphy, their faces at odds with the apocalyptic phrase slapped above them: The 4 Horsemen Cometh. AP file photos

How criticism is not hate speech

Donald Trump is supposed to be the president of all Americans, but his tweets imply that he cares only about the ones who voted for him.

He recently tweeted that four congresswomen “hate America” and that they should go back to the country they came from. These women represent American citizens — registered voters — who chose to put them in office. I wonder how their constituents feel when they read words like that.

Doesn’t Trump realize that it’s possible for a person to love the United States of America and disagree with his policies? I think one of the best things about this country is “the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Criticism is not the same as hate speech.

Sharon M. Hart, Kingsburg

Clearly, a clear and present danger

“Go back to your own country” directed to duly elected House representatives by our president finally and clearly defines his character and anti-democratic inclinations, complete with racial overtones. It is incumbent that all, and especially elected officials, at the highest levels of both parties understand and speak to the issue without hesitation.

As citizens, we are ultimately responsible for the preservation of this republic and it’s constitution. The rhetoric from the highest office in the nation and the individual therein appears to indicate “ a clear and present danger” to both.

Robert McParland, Fresno

Just who are we becoming?

How sad is it that we have an American president that would publicly tell other American citizens, much less members of Congress, to “go back to where you came from.” It’s even sadder that Republican Congress members either support these words or stand silently, thus demonstrating their lack of morals or just being scared of standing up to the president.

As a Japanese-American whose family members, mostly all U.S. citizens, were placed in concentration camps during World War II by their own government, it worries me that there are too many in this country who have not learned anything from our past. The increasing lack of tolerance of anyone who is different from themselves seems to have trickled down from the president, infecting other government officials and down to too many ordinary citizens.

Maybe it was always in these individuals, but Trump has given people the green light to openly display what was once considered best kept to yourself. It may be worth thinking about what we are becoming as Americans before it is too late.

Alex Araki, Selma

Attacking even America’s good

About Trump’s infamous tweets about AOC and the others. Their and other liberal’s reaction was predicable. The same old-and-tired attack on anyone who opposes their beliefs. They use a very old playbook with very few items in it. I believe the Democratic leadership knows it is only rhetoric, even if the lower levels really believe it.

It is at least a tad narcissistic to believe that liberal ideas are so good that the only reason to attack those ideas is because one is racist, sexist or worse. Of course, that way you don’t have to debate or discuss opposing ideas. No, they are not that good of ideas. There are better alternatives than heavy government and higher taxes.

They say they love America, but I say it is their picture of it, not the one we have. They attack almost everything about America from its founding till today. They aggregate wrongs done, on purpose use the term “concentration camps.” No, I do not believe they meant it with an alternative definition. They want to force the country into a heavy government. Nor do they praise the good things the U.S. has done. More could be said.