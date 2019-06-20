Letters to the Editor Help for the homeless: Letters to the editor, June 20, 2019

A homeless woman among refuse along the side of the old City Motel on Golden State in Fresno one recent morning. The motel is one that would be targeted by Fresno City Councilman Miguel Arias's proposal to create a non-transient motel inspection program for motels with code enforcement and health and safety issues. Fresno Bee file

Help for homeless exists now

In response to “City must set up restrooms for the homeless,” I agree we could treat our homeless a little better. We have to remember there are places set up for the homeless to be able to access, like the Fresno Rescue Mission and the Poverello House. They offer programs, shelters, food, clothes, facilities for people to use. It is their choice to use them and make use of what’s available.

While many will use the facility, other people don’t want to follow the rules of a facility and won’t utilize it. Some don’t have the mental capacity to understand something is available to them, and some can be dangerous to others.

The city providing something like the pods can also be a burden; people sleeping in them and sparking fights over who it belongs to, bringing on more drug use in the enclosed area or other adult activities. And it’s an even bigger cost for the city to maintain the pods on a very regular basis because we have to comply state health issues.

It’s really a double-edged sword for the city and the taxpayers, too. Helping is great, but maybe we can help better with what’s already there.

Ursula Aguilar, Fresno

Amend ruling in Citizens United

I am a father and a grandfather who was honored by my children and grandchildren this Father’s Day. They honored me because of what I have done for them over the years. As fathers and grandfathers we have much more to do to protect them.

Climate change is destroying the planet and will continue to do so for years. Corporations are the “terrorists” we are allowing to do his. If it continues, children have and will continue to suffer and die because of it.

Why is this happening? It is because corporations like Exxon Mobile are allowed to support fossil fuels because of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United that corporations are persons entitled to constitutional rights and that money is the same as free speech.

To protect our environment and children,we must join together with Move to Amend and reject the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United and move to amend the Constitution to firmly establish that corporations are not people and that money is not free speech.

Philip Traynor, Fresno

High-speed rail and cutting corners

Regarding the article, “Why shouldn’t we give up on the high-speed rail? Because it can transform the Valley and state.”

To continue the high-speed rail is not a good idea. There is the matter of farmers having their land seized by the government and not getting paid. The date of when it’s expected finished is getting pushed back further because of the issue with acquiring the property. Expected as an environmentally friendlier choice, what does it say when acres and acres of land are razed down to make room for it? The Dakota Access Pipeline, just like the high-speed rail, was endorsed by Trump and look what happened. Not even a month later, there were leaks from the Dakota Access Pipelines and continued to be more. The pipeline, seemingly built in a rush, and what difference would they give to the high-speed rail? Would they cut corners just like the pipeline or would they wait until they have all the permits to safely complete the high-speed rail? Creeks, private wells, streams, habitats,etc., were polluted, damaged, or destroyed by the pipeline leaks.

If the government decides to cut corners on the high-speed rail, we wouldn’t know until it is too late.