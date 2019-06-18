Letters to the Editor Trump’s deals: Letters to the editor, June 18, 2019

In this March 29, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla. AP file

Congress must look into Trump deals

Most of us who care about the environment, race relations, women’s rights, renewable energy and the American dedication to employing, educating and empowering the less fortunate are eager for and dedicated to the dismissal of the great buffoon. His reckless, mindless, erratic and monstrously destructive hand should be removed from the rudder of our ship of state.

Impeachment is the order of the day. That Speaker Pelosi is hesitant makes sense. Remember whatever doesn’t destroy Trump makes him stronger and the Republican Senate is nowhere near commitment to convict based on the evidence of treason currently presented. He would be an hero to his base were he survive this attempt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The president’s real achilles’ heel lies with his finances. Congress must abandon its present strategy and lay bare the evidence of his ongoing foreign business dealings. That is from where hope springs.

Michael A. Potts, Exeter

Mexico’s sacrifice for America

I enjoyed reading the letter by Joseph R. Riofrio from Mendota published on June 6th. His story reminded me of my story growing up as a Mexican American.

I too am a proud father of a retired Air Force son who served in Afghanistan. I am also a veteran who was drafted during the Vietnam era. Also, I am disturbed how the present president portrays Hispanics in this country from saying on his first day of running for president that Mexico only sends criminals, drug dealers and rapist to the U.S. The president also said that a judge of Mexican decent could not be fair to him.

Apparently the president never heard of Mexico’s Aztec Eagles. The Aztec Eagles was a group of Air Force fighters that Mexico sent to the USA for training during World War II. The squadron was sent to the Philippine Islands to help support American troops. Three pilots lost their lives in combat supporting our soldiers; Mexican Americans and Mexican pilots gave their lives for America.

Let’s make America a normal America again!

Robert Rey, Fresno

Health insurance changes are good

Thumbs up to Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers for making California the first state to offer health care insurance to undocumented immigrants. Young adults will be allowed to enroll into Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program for low-income Californians.

Undocumented immigrants who live and work in California not only contribute to the state’s economy, but also pay billions of dollars each year in income taxes and in some cases even Social Security contributions as well. Gov. Newsom also plans to re-instate the Obama health care individual mandate at the state level that was rolled back by Congress and President Trump in 2017. This will require every Californian to purchase health insurance or get penalized. Hopefully this will also alleviate overcrowding in the emergency rooms by patients with none emergency health problems.