Letters to the Editor Downtown Fresno’s condition: Letters to the editor, June 16, 2019

Thousands walk Fulton Street sampling food trucks, tasting craft beer, listening to live music and visiting pop-up shops at the FresYes Fest on March 23, 2019 in downtown Fresno. Fresno Bee file

On downtown Fresno’s condition

I am responding to a note by Dana Bobbitt (The Bee, May 25). Bobbitt’s opinion that downtown Fresno is falling apart and has congested traffic and no one directing traffic during the Fresno Pacific University graduation ceremony at Selland Arena.

First, I was born and raised in Fresno. I frequent downtown for pleasure and business. I have seen improvements and cleanliness as I walk around, eating lunch and meeting socially. I believe there is a honest attempt to improve downtown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In this attempt the Downtown Association and City Council and city administration is committed to their role to get more improvements completed. I challenge Bobbitt to get involved and donate some time with the Downtown Association and your City Council representative to educate yourself on the efforts that are ongoing to improving downtown. I know your positive involvement and donated time will be welcomed.

Bob Solis, Fresno

Newsom prefers undocumented

While California has thousands of citizens who need medical assistance, Gov. Newsom prefers to ignore them and offer free health care with our tax dollars to illegals. Further proof that he and the state’s Democrats care less about our fellow citizens, than those that are here illegally.

Dennis Housepian, Fresno

Reason for Pelosi inaction so far

One reason Nancy Pelosi isn’t ready to initiate impeachment is Trump isn’t getting any credit for reduced health care cost from immigration control. Democrats want votes from potential immigrant citizenship, but not damnation for the tax increases needed to support them.

Should Trump tout how much he is saving taxpayers in reduced immigration costs, he becomes more of a threat to steal Pelosi thunder, and she will pursue impeachment.

Mike Schiebelhut, Visalia

Where did these writers come from?

Aliens on earth ? This must be true. For I read the letters to the editor, and there is no doubt that some live in a different world.

Jon Schwabenland, Clovis

Trump missing from Grizzlies’ video

In regards to the video the Fresno Grizzlies showed on Memorial Day showing Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez along with Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro as enemies of freedom: This was supposedly a “mistake.” Their mistake was not putting President Trump on that video because he has stated he is in love with Kim Jong Un and with Vladimir Putin. We all know Trump wants to be a dictator like the dictators he admires. Why didn’t the Grizzlies get the video straight? Are they mistaken or are they stupid?

Also, on June 2, there was an article in The Bee stating, “following the video debacle, the Grizzlies draw record crowd.” It wasn’t because of the video, it was because of the Star Wars theme being presented and because people had bought their tickets in advance.