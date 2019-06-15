Letters to the Editor More on Fresno Grizzlies-AOC controversy: Letters to the editor, June 15, 2019

Fresno City Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, left, and Miguel Arias pose with New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Fresno Grizzlies gear in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Fresno Bee file

Giving AOC a shirt with a skull on it?

Poor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. First she is insulted by being positioned as an enemy of the USA in a questionable video shown at the Fresno Grizzlies’ stadium on Memorial Day. Then, after an explosion of public furor over the appropriateness of the film, two of Fresno’s City Council members step forward to make things all better. They meet with AOC and present her with “a special gift,” a T-shirt that features the Fresno Grizzlies logo (Fresno Bee, June 6). It seems that the shirt is also questionably an insult, showing a skull (death) wearing a baseball cap.

AOC’s original objection to the video is that it produces threats to her safety. This T-shirt seems to further make her a target, and her smile in the photo seems a bit strained.

By the way, when did the Grizzlies adopt a skull as part of their logo?

M.E. Berry, Coarsegold

Grizzlies are not into politics

Been reading the reactions to a video shown by the Grizzlies. I think part of the problem is Reagan was used. They still hate him, after all. I believe it was an accident since the offending part is at the end and the Grizzlies do not have a rep for doing political stuff.

That some advertisers pulled back isn’t good — another time when some group was more afraid of offending a small group of liberals more than the much larger conservative group. Maybe with antifa, and what individual liberals have done, there is a reason for them to be more scared of liberals now. Even so, may they have 10 of the same type of mistakes.

I imagine that some conservatives are thinking good liberals are getting back what they have given. There are various degrees of socialism and AOC is an extreme socialist. The end result is more heavy government and higher taxes to one degree or another. AOC has made statements at various times, that show she likes heavy government taking charge. Now she is using fear to get people to let heavy government control them — she could be afraid herself, but she is still using it.

Louis Doggett, Fresno

AOC is not the threat; Russians are

I want to know one thing. Why aren’t the patriotic Fresno Grizzlies airing a film about that Russian destroyer that sideswiped an American ship in the Pacific Ocean near the Philippines? Isn’t this more of a threat to America than AOC?

AOC must weigh about 135 lbs. I don’t see her as a frightening individual. According to the Grizzlies and those agreeing with the substance of the video they aired, every American must be in extreme danger of losing their freedom on account of AOC.

In this arena of Trump, distortion has taken its toll on the truth. A young women gets elected through her hard work. This young American relishes her success as she should, and has become an inspiration to other young women who are looking to excel in their own endeavors.

I challenge anyone who is critical of AOC to share their own successes and show how they have surpassed AOC’s success as a congresswomen from New York. I wish you luck.

Richard B. Leon, Hanford

Heartfelt thanks to Heng for op-ed

In regards to the op-ed by Elizabeth Heng, (The Bee, June 5) I would like to say thank you for stating the truth. All those radical Democrats who are advocating for socialism should be ashamed of themselves. They may as well go and spit on every grave at Arlington Cemetery because those men and women who served our country did not die and give there lives for socialism. They gave the their final lives for freedom, democracy and our capitalistic form of government this great country was founded on.

Thank you, Elizbeth Heng.