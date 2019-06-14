Letters to the Editor False charges against Trump: Letters to the editor, June 14, 2019

Charges against Trump are made up

How close did we come to seeing a legally elected president removed from office on trumped-up charges? Scary, when you consider the basis of this attempt was the “Steele Dossier” paid for by Hillary Clinton, that was used to obtain a FISA judge warrant to illegally spy on U.S. citizens, the presidential candidate and people supporting him. Coincidence or conspiracy?

This attempted coup was an “insurance policy” as described by dirty FBI agent Peter Strzok, by using FBI, CIA and DOJ resources to remove a duly elected U.S. president.

Susan Rice sent herself an email on the last day of the Obama administration implicating Obama, Joe Biden and other top level Obama administration officials in this coup attempt.

The illegal “hijacking” of long trusted FBI, DOJ, CIA and FISA court agencies was used by partisan politicians to overthrow an election. We came very close to losing our country and our country is still in jeopardy.

Cowboy logic describes Trump’s response to his accusers’ accusations: The two-year investigation on the suspect recognized he did not actually steal any horses, but he is obviously guilty because he constantly claims he is innocent and keeps resisting being hanged for it.

Russ Waymire, Hanford

Don’t lick boots of real loser

Garry Bredefeld is the epitome of hypocrisy by chastising The Fresno Bee, (Esmeralda) Soria and (Miguel) Arias while licking a man’s boots that embraces and “loves” dictators and world leaders who are responsible for killing millions of innocent citizens of their respective countries.

Trump is constantly ridiculing, degrading and lying about anyone not agreeing with his policies or agenda. He talks tough but carries a little stick. Too much hate in the last two-and-a-half years promoted by the real loser! I fought for my right to free speech — did you?

Raymond Banuelos, Fresno

Enablers of gun violence in America

Scot Petersen was recently charged with multiple criminal counts because of his inaction during the Parkland school massacre. A report completed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined, among other things, that he was “in a position…to mitigate further harm to others,” but was “derelict in his duty” by not acting appropriately and in a timely way.

One can only wonder about those fatuous lawmakers who — year after year, mass shooting after mass shooting — have steadfastly opposed reasonable gun safety legislation. In a world of ideal jurisprudence, how much jail time would they be looking at? How many lives might have been saved had they chosen to act prudently, and not as enablers of gun violence in our country?

Steven Roesch, Fresno

Public works crews quick response

I would like to thank and congratulate the city employees from the Department of Public Works for jobs well done. Calling the Fresno One Call number, 621-2489, really does get results.

I have called about graffiti, illegal dumping and potholes, and within days the problem has been fixed.

I’ve heard lots of grumbling about the appearance of Fresno. Rather than complaining to friends, let the city know. If you don’t, you’re part of the problem.