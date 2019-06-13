Letters to the Editor D-Day recalled: Letters to the editor, June 13, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and President Donald Trump arrive for a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. AP

D-Day thanks for ration book

D-Day reminded me that one of my jobs in grade school was to clean the attic. Usually I just re-stacked the boxes and swept up the dead wasps.

But one time my mother came up to help me and insisted we go through the boxes. In one box we discovered WWII ration books for each family member. My ration book only had coupons for coffee and sugar. I guess my mother wouldn't let me drink coffee or eat much sugar when I was 1 year old.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I still have and treasure that ration book. And I thank those who made it possible for me to be here and to treasure that ration book.

Bill Simon, Fresno

More applause for commander in chief

Good thing there was good weather for President Trump’s visit to Europe as foul weather might have been an irritant to his bone spurs, but maybe the big concern should be a sore shoulder from non-stop patting himself on the back from his interview with Laura Ingram.

Alfred Leal, Fresno

Big mess at shopping center

After reading letter to the editor concerning Clovis Post Office landscape, another eyesore is the shopping center located on Shaw, between Peach and Villa avenues. Several calls have been placed to the City of Clovis with no action taken. I must give Walmart (at this location) credit for keeping its grounds in pretty good shape. Throughout the area there are weeds, garbage etc. including the back area. One dumpster is so high it is bulging out under the gate, which is locked. A toilet was even dumped in the back area.

What a shame to let this area become a big horrible mess in the city limits of Clovis.

Don Franck, Clovis

Is issue quality of life for all?

Roughly speaking, from textbooks, for every conception there are several trillion possible genetic combinations, not all viable. From conception to birth perhaps 70% naturally abort. More males than females are conceived, but by birth the ratio has nearly equalized. Some genetic anomalies survive birth, but most die before the reproductive age. Nature is self-correcting, but could this genetic cleansing by Mother Nature or Father God be called murder?

Why are most of those who oppose abortion and make decisions on women's reproductive health men? Men will never risk their lives and future health giving birth. Men will never be abandoned by deadbeat dads (25-40% of males) who fail to provide for their offspring. And, if the ovum is a human being, the sperm is also. Does each ejaculation murder thousands of little people?

If precious life begins at conception, shouldn't it be equally valuable after birth? Shouldn't every human life deserve compassionate care from cradle to grave? Surely each birth survivor deserves a nurturing environment, food and shelter, education, and health care. Shouldn't war, the ultimate late-term abortion, rarely if ever be an option. Are you willing to pay for a quality life for all?