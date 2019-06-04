Letters to the Editor Trump and Mexico: Letters to the editor, June 6, 2019

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2019. Trump pushed ahead with plans to impose tariffs on Mexico over the objections of several top advisers, including including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. NYT

We are friends, neighbors in U.S.

I’m a proud father, my only son is currently on deployment somewhere in Asia, he serves in the U.S. Navy. I asked my son who the commander in chief is, he answered President Trump. My son, as I, was born in Fresno and raised in Mendota. We both understand to be respectful and what being a good American means.

I told my son before he left Mendota for boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois that he was going to encounter people from all over the U.S. Growing up in a rural western Fresno county town that is 99.9% “Hispanic,” where most of the population speaks only Spanish, then going to a totally different environment, where some fellow sailors wear red MAGA ball caps on their free time, is almost unbelievable. But I tried to prepare my son — it’s OK, people can and we can still respect one another.

He’s almost two years into his first four-year commitment and he tells me that he couldn’t have made a better choice. That being said, for me and many of us in Mendota, as an American of Mexican decent, I’m dreading the president’s preparing for his re-election bid. His constant anti-Hispanic agenda. Yes my description is harsh, but so is the unrelenting hurtful words and actions that we hear almost daily from the White House.

Now tariffs imposed on Mexico. This will hit us all in the pocketbook. Many whites and some Hispanics, even friends and family of mine, support the president’s positions. I just can’t come to grips with how such a huge wedge (and will get bigger) has been cast onto our great country, (remember Charlottesville) and the fear mongering.

America, we’re OK, we’ll be all right, we’re friends and neighbors.

Joseph R. Riofrio, Mendota

On morality, religion and government

If banning abortion is the government sanctioning Christianity, does that mean that only Christians oppose the killing of the unborn? Does that mean that anti-murder or anti-rape laws are illegal because Christians oppose murder and rape?

I'm truly sorry for our nation if these beliefs are really imposing religious views illegally. Which moral choices are we allowed to make, or not make, without offending our government and/or society? I shudder to think where Rachel Laser might be taking us.

Fred Monohon, Avenal

Will spend money for results

Believe it or not I understand Harold Warner’s point of view (The Bee, May 27) concerning the high price of gas in California. I don’t necessarily agree with it, but I understand it.

Unlike many people I don’t really have an issue with paying roughly $1.20 per gallon more for gas than the rest of the country. The problem I have is that I’d like to know where all of the money is going. In spite of paying $4 for a gallon of gas, we still have some of the dirtiest air in the country, some of the lousiest roads in the country and our bridges are crumbling. In the meantime our new governor is begging for more money to fix our roads. Why? Is all of the money just going line some fat cat’s pockets?

I don’t mind spending money but when I do I expect something in return and I’m not getting it.

Wes Parker, Kingsburg

Declaration, Consitution confusion in letter

Steve Lamarche (The Bee, May 31) needs to revisit his eighth grade civics class. He takes issue with Peter Leinau’s letter of May 25 wherein Mr. Leinau correctly noted that the U.S. Constitution does not mention fertilized ova or fetal tissue.

Mr. Lamarche’s argument is that the ova and tissue are human life. So far, so good.

But where Mr. Lamarche goes off track is stating that the U.S. Constitution provides that: “human life is a fundamental right under the Constitution, described as an endowment of our creator and listed before liberty and pursuit of happiness.”

I’m sure I’m not the only one who would point out that the language cited my Mr. Lamarche is in the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution, and therefore has no legal effect.

And just for fun, I’ll point out that the word “abortion” does not appear in the Constitution, either. Either side can take that for what it’s worth.