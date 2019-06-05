Letters to the Editor Abortion realities: Letters to the editor, June 5, 2019

Pro-choice activists hold placards during a rally at the Supreme Court in reaction to the passage of bills in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and other states that restrict access to abortion on May 21, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Abaca Press/TNS

Back-alley abortions may return

In some of our states, they feel that Roe is not a valid law, but one that currently states we can tell you, young lady, what you can and can’t do with your body.

This leads me to believe that there are people who will take advantage of this situation and set themselves up in the old business of: “We’ll do the abortion for you. Look and see what we have to offer. We have a complete selection of ‘designer hangers’ for you to choose from. In addition to that, we have a city map of all the back alleys where you can go to price out the cost for your abortion. Yes ladies, and your choice of a cocktail prior to your surgery, to help you handle the pain. Also, your choice of that person who will perform the surgery. Sam, who has worked in a hospital, and has watched many abortions prior to cleaning up after a professional abortion was done. Then there is Mary ... Mary has had some training as an assistant to a professional medical doctor. She is quite expensive, but she will perform the abortion on clean sheets and wear rubber gloves.”

This back room situation will once again rear its head and cost many women severe health problems after, even the prospect of death. Woman for many years couldn’t make a choice with their own bodies, and finally got it. Only to be taken away by a group of people who believe that they have the right to tell women what they can to do or not do with their bodies. For shame!

Ted Maltin, Fresno

Checking the flow of water to Delta

Are the letters The Bee prints really the best The Bee can do? Take Kris Upton’s letter. This is a huge state. Big problems. Water has to flow to Delta or the SF Bay flows into the Delta. Simple math. Why print a not even remotely factual letter?

Mike Benbrook, Oakhurst

VA is an example of good health care

I am a Vietnam veteran. My reasons are: 1) because VA provides to veterans who can't afford health care; 2) because veterans need care from doctors who know what veterans need after participating in the horrors of war; 3)because veterans deserve quality health care after being injured from a war; 4) because veteran issues like PTSD require specialized care; 5) because the quality of care I get from VA is far superior than private care and directly deals with my needs as a veteran; 6)because health care is a right and the VA is an example of how health care could be administrated to everyone and not for profit at the sake of human life.

Eduardo Castro, Fresno

Crime rates by zip code in Fresno

I’m a student of Sunnyside High School who has done research about zip codes in Fresno. My findings have shown relatively high percentages in the crime rates in urban and rural areas located in Fresno. I'm bringing this to your attention because of the detrimental effects it is having on various communities and the people. This is highly affecting not only adults, but the youth who are experiencing these crimes firsthand.

In zip codes 93704, 93706 and 93722, the crime rates are over 60%. Crime rates this high are troubling because they affect the quality of life and influence the youth into being part of crimes themselves.

The recommendation that I have to offer is spending more money on law enforcement that provides security for the community. This recommendation have immediate benefits for communities and can have lifelong effects for generations to come. Chief Jerry Dyer is retiring in October, which gives us the chance to select a candidate that can push our community to prosper. In the new candidate, I would like to see a strong, confident person who is willing to give special attention in crime rates that are currently dominating parts of Fresno.