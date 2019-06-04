Letters to the Editor Mueller report: Letters to the editor, June 4, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. AP

Conclusion from Mueller: Impeach

Special Counsel Robert Mueller had his first public press conference recently after two years of investigating Russian election interference and the Trump campaign conspiracy with Russia. He made several things clear: Russia heavily interfered in the 2016 election and that should concern every American; the investigation did not determine that Trump committed no crime; and Department of Justice policy prevented him from charging Trump with a crime.

Finally, that the responsibility of deciding Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence falls to Congress. It’s very clear that Congress must do its job and start an impeachment inquiry now.

It would also be wonderful if the GOP-led Senate acted on the advice of Homeland Security and actually took election interference seriously. Why won’t Mitch McConnell act?

Krisztina Mendonca, Oakhurst

Grizzlies’ “accident”: No room for it

Regarding Grizzlies “accidental” post regarding Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, there’s absolutely no room for this disruptive behavior.

Sports remain apolitical, period.

So now, here we are on national news with just another black eye, tainting who we are in Fresno.

Sponsors dropped Grizzlies? You damn straight they did. Sun-Maid and Heineken — I’m buyin’ me some raisins and beer! Thanks to you for standing up for our Fresno.

Oh and BTW, who got fired for this “accident”?

Donna Hudson, Fresno

Clovis post office is truly an eyesore

Recently on the news there was a story about the lack of landscaping at the Clovis post office. I’ve noted this myself the past several years. It’s apparent that the landscaping at the Clovis post office is nonexistent. It’s either tall weeds, or when removed perhaps once a year at best, just plain dirt.

The federal government and its employees are responsible for maintaining the grounds, so who in the Clovis post office makes sure that the grounds are well maintained? Apparently there is no one that really cares what their facility looks like.

For example, Santa Maria’s main post office grounds are beautifully landscaped and well maintained. About three years ago I wanted to find out who was responsible for maintaining the landscaping and was told to contact our congressman, which I did. They are aware of the situation, but to date nothing has been done during the past several years.

I’m surprised that the city of Clovis hasn’t tried to rectify the situation by persuading the powers that be this is not acceptable. Does Clovis really want to have this eyesore in their city? One wonders because nothing has been done during the past several years.

Richard Lacy, Fresno

Straight up: A heartbeat is life

So much debate on abortion, I thought I would ad my opinion on the subject. I do believe that once a heartbeat is present it is a life. If it isn't a life, then why if someone kills a pregnant women are they charged with two (2) counts of murder?