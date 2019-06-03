Letters to the Editor Blackstone cleanup need: Letters to the editor, June 3, 2019

Blackstone Avenue disappears into the near horizon, looking north from the Pacific Southwest Building, with Freeway 180 cutting across near the bottom, late Friday morning, Jan. 25, 2019. Fresno Bee file

Japanese tourists appalled on Blackstone

Blackstone blight: Why is this happening? My answer is simple. Nobody cares.When I look at the next mayor candidates, I have to say, what have you done for the last 15 years? It is time for action, my neighborhood matters too. The problem is prostitution, drugs and panhandling. Tourists from Japan are appalled.

Greg Ellis, Fresno

Grizzlies caused Fresno embarrassment

Shame on the Grizzlies! They should have been more careful before showing a video which named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with dictators such as Fidel Castro and Trump’s North Korean bestie. I can’t believe it was a mistake. Each time something like that is done, it endangers her life and causes more division in this country. I’m embarrassed to be a Fresnan.

Sharon Harrison, Fresno

Keeping military, politics separate

I served in the military and later as a federal civil servant. The Hatch Act protected us from political influences and prevented us from participating in politics. We were never allowed to endorse any politician in any way that connected us with our organization, or while in uniform. The punishment was incarceration, and loss of job and benefits.

Recently I saw on national television some crew members of the USS Wasp wearing non-uniform patches with a clear political statement. Where is the punishment for these sailors and their respective leaders who allowed this? Perhaps they will all get a presidential pardon.

Robert Hixon, Porterville

Companies wrong to drop sponsorships

People, can we please stop with all of this hate searching we are doing? Yes, the Fresno Grizzlies staff made a mistake in the video that they aired on Memorial Day. It was a mistake, they apologized and I think everyone should accept that and move on.

For those sponsors who pulled there sponsorship, shame on you! Has your company never made a mistake? I highly doubt it. Your own YouTube ad states “Can two strangers with opposing views prove that there’s more that unites than divides us?” yet here you are creating a divide and taking political sides. Sun-Maid, you are not perfect, either. You recently had to combat striking employees due to your lack of looking out for them.

As a combat veteran I can say that I am anti-AOC because she only spreads hate and lies. But that is my individual right. As a company you need to avoid politics and understand that mistakes happen. If Heineken and Sun-Maid do not return as sponsors, then I will start a boycott and protest on social media against them and any subsidiaries. Getting your companies involved in politics is a mistake in itself.