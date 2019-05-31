Letters to the Editor Hydro power: Letters to the editor, May 31, 2019

Dwarfed by the thunderous roar of releases of Millerton Lake water from a pair of huge Friant Dam valves, totaling 1,000 cubic feet per second, Michael Wolfe, left, Friant Dam supervisor of hydrologic technicians, and Darrin Williams, Friant Dam maintenence supervisor, observe the historic release in July 2015. Fresno Bee file

Hydroelectric power is clean

On May 16 , The Bee printed a guest editorial entitled: “Hydroelectric project isn’t renewable energy” by Kevin Hall. His rationale for such an obviously false claim is, “because in drought years, hydroelectricity output drops and must be supplanted by fossil fuel energy.” That is equivalent to claiming solar energy is not renewable because energy is not generated after dark or drops on cloudy days. Both statements are ludicrous.

Hydroelectric generation is absolutely renewable and it is perfectly clean. Nothing is cleaner than falling water. Evaporation, condensation and precipitation is the water cycle. It is basic elementary school science and we used to teach all California students this undeniable principle with a memorable children’s song. It happens seasonally and recurs annually, making it the definition of renewable.

Hydroelectric dam projects, in addition to providing clean, renewable electricity, also provide essential benefits of water storage, flood control and recreation. Anyone who denies the existence of the water cycle is truly denying basic science. Hydroelectricity is certainly renewable and it is clean. In addition, it helps to sustain our underground aquifers. We should promote hydroelectric generation by building the Temperance Flat and Sites projects now.

Nick C. Kazarian, Fresno

Dyer has charisma, should be mayor

“Welcome to politics, Chief Dyer,” author Marek Warszawski said. Chief Dyer has diplomacy and tact, two qualities every politician should have. To me, Chief Dyer has much more than that.

When I see his picture in the paper or on TV, it comforts me. Why? He has charisma. Charisma is an aspect of the Holy Spirit. I hope to see him elected mayor of Fresno and governor of California because charisma (the Holy Spirit) is what is needed more than anything else in a public official to be effective. That equals the heavenly Father’s blessing.

Rebecca Kmet, Visalia

Life and abortion and reasoning them

Peter Leinau on May 25 wrote in his letter to the editor a synopsis of our constitutional rights and capped it off with a pro-choice ( pro-abortion ) appeal to vote pro -choice in our elections. I would like to point out the following error in his reasoning.

He claims that the Constitution does not extend legal protection to “fertilized ova” and “ fetal tissue.” Modern technology has now categorically proven that what Mr. Leinau is calling “fetal tissue” and “fertilized ova” is actually a human life. Human life is a fundamental right under the Constitution. It is called “inalienable” and described as an endowment of our creator and listed first among other rights. It is listed before liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Herein lies the issue. “Fetal tissue” and “ fertilized ova” is a false and incomplete description of the unborn. The unborn is a human life and is entitled to the same constitutional privileges as we all are. Pro-abortion advocates are deniers. A recent New York Times article was ridiculously entitled “ pregnancy kills ..abortion saves lives.” In another article a pro -choice writer claimed that carrying a pregnancy to full term was actually “forcing” the “fetus” to be born. All of the above pro-choice rhetoric, of course, is complete nonsense to any thinking person. The only “fertilizer” and “ non-living tissue” is what is in the brain of people who believe such nonsense.

Steve Lamarche, Fresno

Who Americans are and are not

President Obama used to say “That’s not who we are” when commenting on certain “hot button” issues.

Premeditated murder is not who we are. Women have certain reproductive rights, but the worst barbaric act of dismembering and killing an innocent human being can’t be one those rights because that’s just not who we are. It’s far from barbaric to outlaw abortion. Alabama and other states are correct in criminalizing all murder. Excuses for performing horrendous crimes must cease because that’s just not who we are. We are a nation of compassionate people who been led astray. Let’s seek the truth again.