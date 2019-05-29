Letters to the Editor Grizzlies mistake: Letters to the editor, May 29, 2019

Big Creek Elementary students awatch the start of the April 8 Fresno Grizzlies game. Over the Memorial Day weekend the Grizzlies ran a video that showed U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a bad light; the team apologized but some fans remain upset. Fresno Bee file

Grizzlies owe more than a big apology

The Grizzlies should commit to featuring a photo or video of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at every game this season to make up for its slanderous mistake.

A big baseball fan, I have supported the Grizzlies since the stadium opened, even having my Girl Scout troop run the bases. My church has come for years to promote “No More Malaria.” Yes, you have smeared a woman role model for all girls. You have filled our beloved stadium with political propaganda.

Time not just to apologize, but to fix it and make amends to us fans, taxpayers and women.

Patricia Brown, Fresno

Fracking hearing was a joke

For those members of the public who are angered by current plans to expand hydraulic fracturing and oil and gas leases on public land, add this to your outrage. Recently the BLM held a meeting in Bakersfield to allow pubic comment on the draft supplemental environmental impact statement. I traveled down with a busload of concerned citizens from Fresno to voice my opposition and see democracy in action. Or so I thought.

No sooner was the meeting convened than we were informed that none of our comments would be recorded or be part of the official record. The only way to record comments would be to complete a form by mail or online. So for the next two hours members of the public were invited to voice their support or opposition to the plan, in the absence of any ranking official from the BLM. It was absurd. It was a travesty.

And BTW, the study concludes that this extraction of fossil fuels will have negligible environmental impact. I am still stunned.

Karen Hammer, Clovis

Stand up for rights to sun power

I know the utilities are powerful, but I expected better from our representatives. Everyone has a right to make their own energy from the sun and reduce the amount of expensive electricity they have to buy from their utility.

Recently, the utility that serves the Sacramento area (SMUD) unsuccessfully tried to slap solar users with a $40-$60/month fee, just because they were not buying enough energy from the utility.

State legislation called the Solar Bill of Rights (SB 288-Wiener) would have protected California ratepayers from these kinds of discriminatory and punitive fees on solar users.

The utilities lobbied to remove this provision from the legislation, and state lawmakers on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee obliged.

Whether or not you have solar, contact your state senator and ask them to bring back the Solar Bill of Rights. As solar gets cheaper and cheaper, more and more of us will have the ability to free ourselves from the utility monopoly. Let’s stand up for our rights to do this!

John Kirby, Fresno

America to be led by a dictatorship?

Shall we wait until North Korea launches another missile near Japan, or South Korea, or even the United States? Shall we jeopardize the lives of thousands of men, women, and children before we take the necessary steps to impeach the imbecile who dismisses such an act as “nothing to be bothered by,” even though it violates the U.N. resolutions, and innocent lives could be at risk?

Clearly, we’re stalling for time, waiting for the worst to happen; then people would fully understand the need for impeachment, but by then it could be too late. We don’t have time to wait until the 2020 election. Put politics aside. We must take action now. The evidence is obvious, but we’ve become oblivious to what we hear, and blind to what we see.

Our values and our voices count. Let’s come together and take a stand, or we could all end up living under a dictatorship, or worse.