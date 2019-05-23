Letters to the Editor Trump and whining: Letters to the editor, May 26, 2019

President Donald Trump answers questions following a news conference on supporting America’s farmers and ranchers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. NYT

Greatest whiner in U.S. politics

Just how small and childlike is Donald Trump? On Thursday he placed his feelings above the well being of the entire country. He feels abused by the Democrats in the House because they are investigating him and his business activities. He has refused to talk about infrastructure until Democrats leave him alone. He said he is being harassed. Essentially he said he is going to quit doing anything until the investigations stop. We will have no roads, bridges or airports repaired until the poor baby feels better.

The Whitewater investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton went on for eight years. Clinton did not refuse to work with the Republican Congress. In fact, he worked with Newt Gingrich to balance the federal budget.

Now everything about the United States is about Donald Trump. His narcissism knows no bounds. He is the center of the universe. If the Democrats won’t leave him alone, he is going to take his ball and go home. Donald Trump is the greatest whiner in the history of American politics.

Gordon Fake, Fresno

Ethical issues not unique to D.C.

Lies, tax evasion, shady business and ethics complaints? Donald Trump ? No, it's TJ Cox!

Lex Bufford, Chowchilla

Geese need vegetation to survive

A few weeks ago, during nesting season, the Fresno Flood Control District mowed their water basins. As a result of several years of drought and loss of habitat, hundreds of Canadian geese and mallard ducks have stopped migrating and now make these flood control basins their nesting habitat. In some places not all eggs survived.

The eggs that hatched later produced goslings that face starvation and/or abandonment when parents fly away over the fencing to forage. The tall foxtail grass mowed at that time created deep piles resulting in a kill-off of vegetation. The older geese which choose to raise their goslings end up packing their nostrils with foxtails in an attempt to forage. The dead grass doesn't fill hungry bellies adequately and is devoured weeks before the goslings are raised. Some weeds are not edible. Small goslings eye green grass in lawns, crawl under fencing and head across busy streets.

Proper and responsible management of these flood basins and our wildlife needs to happen. Call your city officials. Get involved. Low maintenance vegetation can be planted and cared for in a wildlife friendly plan. A wildlife management plan needs to be developed. We need to be wise stewards.