Letters to the Editor Arambula case: Letters to the editor, May 24, 2019

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, surrounded by family, including his wife, Elizabeth, in white, and attorneys Michael Aed and Margarita Martinez-Baly at right, makes a statement to the media after being found not guilty in his misdemeanor child abuse trial. Fresno Bee file

Arambula case was gotcha journalism

The Fresno Bee and law enforcement’s vendetta against Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula over a minor family matter is over, thanks to a common sense jury. It was an obvious attempted “political hit.”

Elizabeth Arambula, according to her court testimony, found it necessary to record any further disciplinary acts for their own protection. That’s so sad! Parents shouldn’t live in fear of their children.

The Bee has been involved in so many other manufactured outrages. Remember Stacey Johnson-Klein? The Bee, aided and abetted by Fresno State, daily splashed the ugliest of innuendos, rumors and lies on its front page. Johnson-Klein’s sexual discrimination lawsuit against Fresno State lasted eight long, torturous weeks and she was awarded $19.1 million — far more than she asked — by a jury deliberating only four hours. What The Bee and Fresno State made up, the jury wasn’t buying.

Today most of the print media is all about grandstanding “gotcha journalism.” Disinformation, slanted and unverified reporting are the new normal.

T.C. Morgan, Fresno

Thank God for common-sense jury

Twelve jurors selected after intensive questioning by prosecution and defense lawyers considered nine days of testimony and argument in a Fresno court. They required less than a day to agree unanimously that Dr. Joaquin Arambula was not guilty of child abuse. Arambula, who cared as an emergency physician for desperately ill, shot, stabbed and poisoned patients before becoming a Democratic state legislator, has faced legal, medical, political and familial ruin owing to one mark on his 7-year-old daughter’s head, a teacher’s suspicion and prosecutors’ zealotry.

Who knew that children get bumps?

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp dismissed the jurors’ quick verdict. She said this trial was “about an injury to a 7-year-old child’s head.” Assistant DA Steve Wright thundered: “… if you abuse a child, we’re going to ... hold you accountable.”

Thank God for jurors, their common sense, compassion and judgment. There was no child abuse, so no grounds for holding to account the doctor preyed upon by Smittcamp and Wright. I would be a dizzy optimist to think that Smittcamp and Wright ever considered the emotional trauma they have inflicted on Dr. Arambula, his wife and children. Someone needs to instruct them about humanity, judgment and prosecutorial discretion.

Jim Steinberg, Fresno

They are Hispanic and on dean’s list

Gutierrez, Martinez, Fernandez, Morales, Hisasaga, Monreal. Treviño, Diaz. No these aren’t the surnames of "illegal, drug dealing, murderous people." These are the names out of 6,200 graduates from Fresno State to be on the dean's list! Over half the recipients, 10 out of 18, are distinguished graduates of Latino descent. They are the top of the top, the creme de la creme. They are our future ... fighting bigotry, racism and unwarranted hatred (and collusion) one dean’s medal at a time.

Cynthia Woods, Clovis

High-speed puns and making a point

With the bold and ominous headlines in today’s Fresno Bee (May 22) proclaiming California’s latest high-speed rail controversy with the federal government, one would think we are on the brink of the next world war.

At this point, with all of the bad administration of an initially flawed idea that was a mirage at best, it would be best for all of the proponents of California’s high-speed rail project to face up to present realities, both financial and future.

Even though their theme song was “Jump, Jive and Rail,” it is time for them to bite the bullet (train), fill up their glasses with pale rail, and toast to the fact that this project is toast. Those who are spiritual can travel to the Railing Wall, and do penance. All of these things will be good for what rails them.