Arambula and justice: Letters to the editor, May 23, 2019

Clutching his rosary, Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is congratulated by defense attorney Margarita Martinez-Baly, left, after the not-guilty verdict was read in court at the conclusion of his misdemeanor child abuse trial, in Superior Court, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fresno Bee file

Arambula case is justice served

I, for one, am very happy that my friend, Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, was found not guilty of child abuse by a jury of his peers. I consider jury duty as a responsibility of citizenship and have served when called. The judicial system works, it is our responsibility to keep it that way.

The Joaquin that I know is a loving son, husband, father and representative of 500,000 residents of the San Joaquin Valley. The Joaquin that I know advocates in the halls of Sacramento to bring much needed resources to our Valley.

It is not lost on me that we need to continue the discussion on family discipline in our homes. Martha and I raised five wonderful children in Madera. They are all college educated students from public schools and professionals in their selected fields. All of them received an occasional swat (just as I did) to get their attention.

“Mala criansa” — “bad upbringing” — did not exist in my parent’s household. Since then, I have grown to accept my daughters’ practice of “time out” as an alternative to negative reinforcement. I believe taking away a tablet or cell phone is an even more Draconian punishment in my granddaughter’s eyes.

Santos Garcia, Madera

Fresno DA, PD need to regain trust

Re: Sunday’s Fresno Bee Opinion page headlines, “Arambula is cleared of child abuse charges, now he must regain our trust.” As a parent and private citizen, I am more concerned about the Fresno PD and District Attorney’s Office regaining public trust and credibility.

Raul R. Cruz, Fresno

Spanking is bad punishment

A recent letter writer praised spanking as safe, effective and done for love of the child. His letter awakened decades-old feelings of resentment.

Now in my 80s, and with my father having passed away many years ago, to this day I remember two acts of spanking, aka violence against children. One was when he threatened to hit my big brother with a belt for some back-talk; my brother is now 90, and I still remember how I cried and screamed and begged my father not to do it. The other was when I was 18 and my misdeed was going on a date to a museum with a boy from another religion. My father slapped my face. I still feel the psychological sting.

The writer shows coldness and lack of feeling when he comments that pain is not negotiable. But he is correct when he also says that pain changes our brain. To this day I abhor violence and cannot watch it in real life, on TV, or in a movie. The American Academy of Pediatrics warns against corporal punishment because it can increase aggressive behavior and leads to fear and distrust in family relationships, confirmed by personal experience.