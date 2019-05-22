Letters to the Editor Abortion debate: Letters to the editor, May 22, 2019

House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, stands with fellow Democrats after the end of the legislative session at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., on Friday, May 16, 2019. Republican lawmakers passed a bill here to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the latest in a national flurry of anti-abortion measures intended to mount direct challenges to Roe v. Wade. NYT

Political right and left over abortion

Now, here is Alabama at center stage. Alabama has banned abortions effectively beyond six weeks from conception. The hue and cry from the left is deafening. They have claimed that abortion-on-demand has been a constitutional right since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. When in fact we the people only have the constitutional rights written in our Constitution. The word abortion does not exist in that document.

This “decision” can be overturned only two ways: the court can reverse itself (as it has a few times in the past) or an amendment can be added to our Constitution claiming human life and human rights begin at conception. This process takes big majorities in federal and state legislatures and then Roe is vacated. This fight is being said to play a big part in the 2020 election cycle.

I say that as the Congress moves further left, the Supreme Court should move further right to strike a nice balance.

Vern Lund, Madera

Tough decisions are part of debate

Pro-choice is not the same as pro-abortion. With states banning pro-choice decisions, every person who is anti-abortion needs to leave their name at hospitals where unwanted births occur. They need to step up and take those babies home and provide them the love and care they probably won't get from a parent not wanting them, or one who felt incapable of providing the care and nurturing they will require.

Unwanted children can be abused by parents or parents not ready for that responsibility. Prisons are filled with people who have an abusive childhood history. Are preventive measures for unwanted pregnancies sufficient? Sex education has its opponents.

Animal shelters are filled with unwanted pets whose owner didn't take care of them. Do we want our foster homes to be the human solution to unwanted children? While most foster parents properly take care of other people's children, abuse reports surface about children in their care. The foster care system is costly, and children without adequate mental health care can end up in prison or not functional enough to properly care for themselves as adults.

We cannot deny a woman that difficult decision to make and simply go home and watch TV.

Mary Herrmann, Oakhurst

Now this guy wants to be POTUS

Hear ye! With the announcement (The Bee, May 17) that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is the 308th Democrat to announce his candidacy for POTUS in 2020, I hereby announced that I am officially entering the race to be your presidunce too. To launch my campaign, send your unmarked $100 bills to my consigliere, uh campaign manager, Scamola Hukster at P.O. Box Hoax, Offshore Drive, Cayman Islands. Two $100s even better!

Our campaign slogan: Free Emigration Passage to a Sane Country Anywhere for Everyone. Wow, what a deal. Vote for me. The only real man in the race to find an alternative to arugula and avocado toast. (BTW I don’t kiss smelly babies or answer questions from morons.)

Peter McDonald, Fresno

DA, chief deputy sore losers

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and her Chief Deputy Steve Wright have shown that when they lose in court, they will continue to cut people down by their public statements. That’s been the case since they charged state Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula with child abuse, and the assemblyman came out completely victorious and completely acquitted.

Smittcamp persisted in taking her losing case to the public by claiming that the testimony of a crucial prosecution witness was “muddied” and “influenced” by the defense and the defendant’s family. Those arguments were already made to the jury, and the jury rejected them. So, now it’s just fake news.

The same goes for Chief Deputy Steve Wright, who personally tried the case and lost it. He has persisted in saying that his losing case somehow will serve as a deterrent to child abusers. This is more fake news from the District Attorney’s Office about being able to claim victory even in defeat.

Smittcamp and Wright have proved themselves to be weak leaders, weak prosecutors and bitter losers.