Letters to the Editor Nuclear weapons: Letters to the editor, May 20, 2019

This May 9, 2019 photo provided by the North Korean government shows a test of military weapon systems in North Korea. North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korean officials said, its second weapons launch in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger. AP

Nuclear weapons the biggest problem

When a nation’s military builds a weapon, it is built to be used. The USA built the first four nuclear weapons on this planet in 1945. We used two on Japan, and several hundred thousand men, women and children were eliminated; exact deaths are unknown.

Today we have no idea as to the exact number of nuclear weapons on this planet. A guess is 3,700.

For many years this planet has contained enough nuclear weapons to eliminate all life, a daily part of life unknown to most.

The next war, if it comes, will be nuclear. That war will be short in length, with no winner.

The nuclear problem is by far the greatest, yet our political parties fail to respond. That failure has a name: criminal. Our current president has the perfect attributes to address this problem; demand his action.

Mankind brought them, mankind can and must remove them, 100%.

No action against this No. 1 problem will occur unless we the people react and demand. Each one of us must react and demand. Do something.

Donald Klein, Fresno, retired lieutenant colonel, U.S. Air Force

These alleys never looked so good

Out in my backyard recently I heard laughter and conversation coming from a group of youngsters. I grabbed my dogs and headed back there to see what was going on.

And there I found a group of young people and a couple of adults pulling weeds and sweeping up debris. A smile of shock came to my lips.

Turns out this group was part of a cleanup effort by the East Fresno Kiwanis. I thanked them profusely and walked up to Hamilton School, where a huge group of adults and youth were coordinated with hoes, shovels, weed whackers and all manner of tools to clean up our alleys. And those alleys look fantastic.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the historic Fresno High area and worked their fannies off to beautify our alleys. Kudos indeed. I am still smiling with gratitude.

Karen Barnett, Fresno

Who not to vote for as president

Would you vote for someone who was a: liar, womanizer, braggart, exaggerator, verbal abuser and a host of other ungodly misdeeds?

Then don’t vote for me.

Or, more realistically, don’t vote for the first name that just vaulted into your brain. Please.

Use common sense.

I am 82 years old and I still care.