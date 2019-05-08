Letters to the Editor Restrooms for the homeless: Letters to the editor, May 8, 2019

Near the Poverello House, a homeless woman sorts her belongings, Monday April 8, 2019. Fresno Bee file

City must set up restrooms for homeless

Working downtown, we see the homeless being evacuated from their temporary places of rest almost every day. We are a rich country where dogs are treated better than our homeless. Dogs have grooming places, hospitals and even hotels. However, men and women who are unfortunate to be homeless are treated really bad by society.

Why can’t we have hygiene pods for them around the city? These pods could be like public restrooms, with shower and restroom facilities. Why not give tax incentives to big businesses to set up and maintain such facilities around the city? All that it requires is a survey to identify areas most frequented by the homeless, and to find public land that can be used to construct these pods. They could be high-tech, self-cleaning pods or ones that are maintained on a regular basis.

Allow our homeless the dignity of using restrooms and taking a shower instead of having to beg to use restrooms in privately owned businesses. We can even go a step further, and donate clothes so that the homeless have clean clothes to wear after showering. Stalls can be equipped with shampoo and soap dispensers.

Anuradha Gajaraj-Lopez, Clovis

Full care needed for mentally ill

In a 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment, 13.6% of adults reported poor mental health in Fresno County; while the state of California’s average was 15.9%. Fresno County reported an average of 3.7 mentally unhealthy days within a year, compared to California’s average of 3.6.

Patients risk being readmitted back into treatment within a few weeks or months following discharge. Rehospitalization is negatively viewed, as it may indicate poor quality of care received by the patient during their hospital stay. Improvements in post-hospitalization after-care could help tackle the ongoing recidivism problem facing psychiatric hospitals.

Creating an effective discharge plan for each patient is key at the time of admission. Evidence indicates that patients should be encouraged to become active participants in their own discharge planning process, before being abruptly handed off to service provider(s) upon discharge. The interdisciplinary treatment team should be required to ensure patients receive a warm handoff when transitioning from an inpatient setting to an after-care service provider(s). Engagement and conversation is a low-cost, high-impact solution that needs to be employed among all local mental health care providers.

Roxanne Espino, Fresno

Prayer’s proper place in public

Are some people really trying “to take God out of everything” as Clovis school board member Steven Fogg recently stated, in objecting to the Clovis school district’s discontinuance of starting their meetings with a prayer? I don’t think so.

What many people object to is a public prayer in a government sanctioned meeting, in violation of the Constitution’s prohibition against an “establishment of religion.” In reality, no one can prohibit any prayer anywhere. Prayer is meant to be a personal and private communication with God, not a public display of piety for others to envy and admire.

Who says so? Would you accept Jesus as a reliable authority? In Matthew 6, verses 5 and 6, he says about public prayer: “And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites; For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by men. Truly I say to you, they shall have their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father, who sees in secret,will reward you.”

So, for you religious people who feel that “God is being taken out of everything” and that your right to pray is being restricted, I say nonsense. Pray whenever and wherever you want! And, when in the company of like-minded people (in church and the like) pray as loudly, long-windedly and pompously as you wish! But elsewhere, especially in government meetings, follow Christ’s (and the Constitution’s) admonitions. Pray silently and privately. God will still hear you —isn’t that all that matters?

Don Green, Clovis

Cartoon used kids to make point

The Bee’s editorial page on May 5 posted a cartoon that, while satirical, was also propagandizing. A boy catching a soccer ball from a young girl asks if she’s been vaccinated. The girl replies “No why”? The boys then has spots on him like he just caught the measles.

The accompanying opinion piece mentions SB 276. The measure seeks to remove the rights of medically fragile children who are currently a protected minority of less than 1 percent (.07%). The bill would remove the doctor-patient relationship and replace it with a government worker who has never met nor examined the child. It is pure government overeach in the guise of public health.

The measles outbreaks currently in the news are occurring in persons who have been vaccinated and-or in persons from outside of the country. To blame the undervaxxed or nonvaxxed as in the cartoon is pure fiction. Using children as pawns for political expediency is just plain wrong.