Ag water and Democrats: Letters to the editor, May 7, 2019

Time for Democrats to support ag

Every election year it’s hammered into our brains that “water is the basis of our Valley economy.” Every candidate, regardless of party, mails out pictures of themselves in an almond orchard fighting for our water. If you follow the continuous back and forth between California and Washington, you’ll notice that (Gov. Gavin) Newsom is fighting Trump on wanting to deliver water to Central Valley farmers. OK, Democrats, you won. It’s time to fight for our water.

Tell the governor to take a step back and let Trump send the water. Moving water helps clean water. Using surface water alleviates pumping groundwater. In case you didn’t know, “South of Delta” means you and your constituents .

Adam Gray is the only Democrat voice against the State Water Resources Control Board sending more water to the ocean. Susan Eggman appears to be the only legislator who thinks groundwater recharge is a beneficial use (AB 441). Everyone is silent on SB 1, which tries to increase the reach of the CA Endangered Species Act.

Democrats here is your chance to prove that you don’t hate agriculture.

Cody Bradley, Hanford

Disruptive children are a real thing

This letter is regarding the article on “Schools’ power to suspend may be limited,” April 27, The Bee.

The first thing to define is defiant and disruptive. Is it a child that is constantly being asked to not talk to the other children around them, or is it a child that is screaming obscenities in the classroom, or the child that shrilly whistles every 5-10 seconds? Or maybe it is a child that picks up a chair and is ready to throw it, or a child that decides to throw one of their textbooks across the room, intending for it to hit someone?

Is it OK for the rest of the children in the class? Is it OK for their studies to be constantly disrupted?

Some children are traumatized by these actions and must be calmed down to get them to refocus on their studies.

No one has addressed what pressure these children cause the teacher. How are they supposed to be able to keep the students on schedule with their studies when they have to take 20-30 minutes of each hour to deal with the “willfully defiant or disruptive” child?

I will admit that I am not a big fan of suspensions, mainly because they are not very effective. The student is sent home for a couple of days and, most often, the disruptive behavior returns. The child needs to be removed from the classroom, but there must be something or somewhere they can go and be helped and taught how to control their tempers or their behavior.

Mary Jane Williams, Fresno

Regarding Bill Barr, the smear is on

The New York Times’ op-ed accusing Attorney General Bill Barr of running interference for President Trump despite Trump’s “established pattern of lawbreaking and criminality” is long on rhetoric but short on evidence. The Mueller report specifically states there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia; it also stated there was insufficient evidence to bring a charge of obstruction of justice. Barr reported these findings as written. He also released to Congress the full report with the legally mandated redactions two weeks later. Democrats are now demanding to see the unredacted report, though none of them has bothered to read the document released to them.

Mueller leaked to the media a self-serving letter in which he expresses dismay that the summary failed to “capture the context, nature, and substance” of Mueller’s work. Barr then phoned Mueller, who stated that he didn’t dispute Barr’s conclusions. Thus Barr was not lying when he stated that he had no indication that Mueller disputed his (Barr’s) summary.

Democrats fear Barr will uncover efforts to spy on the Trump campaign by FBI personnel as well as Obama administration operatives. Thus the Democrats’ efforts, abetted by the media, to smear Barr.

Michael Freeman, Sanger

Prayer’s proper place in public

Are some people really trying “to take God out of everything” as Clovis school board member Steven Fogg recently stated, in objecting to the Clovis school district’s discontinuance of starting their meetings with a prayer? I don’t think so.

What many people object to is a public prayer in a government sanctioned meeting, in violation of the Constitution’s prohibition against an “establishment of religion.” In reality, no one can prohibit any prayer anywhere. Prayer is meant to be a personal and private communication with God, not a public display of piety for others to envy and admire.

Who says so? Would you accept Jesus as a reliable authority? In Matthew 6, verses 5 and 6, he says about public prayer: “And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites; For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by men. Truly I say to you, they shall have their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father, who sees in secret,will reward you.”

So, for you religious people who feel that “God is being taken out of everything” and that your right to pray is being restricted, I say nonsense. Pray whenever and wherever you want! And, when in the company of like-minded people (in church and the like) pray as loudly, long-windedly and pompously as you wish! But elsewhere, especially in government meetings, follow Christ’s (and the Constitution’s) admonitions. Pray silently and privately. God will still hear you —isn’t that all that matters?