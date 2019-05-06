Letters to the Editor CIA and Venezuela: Letters to the editor, May 6, 2019

Venezuela's opposition leader and self proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido, center, speaks during a meeting with oil workers at the Metropolitan University of Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, May 3, 2019. The Trump administration ended a week of pointed but vague threats of a military response to the Venezuelan political crisis with a meeting at the Pentagon to consider its options, though there was still no sign any action was on the horizon. AP

CIA must be behind Venezuelan crisis

Regarding our president’s support for the opposition to President Maduro in Venezuela, I suspect that the CIA’s multipronged attacks and lies to try and de-stabilize governments are behind the present “crisis.”

Every time the leader of a country wants to do more for its people than the U.S. business interests, he suddenly becomes a bad guy, and must be overthrown with U.S. behind-the-scenes help. Iraq with Hussein; Panama with Noriega; Allende in Chile; Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam; Sandino in Nicaragua; Castro in Cuba, etc. The lies spread about these leaders as an excuse for U.S. intervention and/or control, the support for opposition groups are legend. Whether the issue has to do with nationalization of U.S. investments or just trying to resist American imperialism, our CIA is probably involved.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sorry, but I don’t believe 99% of the CIA’s pervasive propaganda. First we demonize, then we invade. When has our “free press” published a single word in defense of these “demon” leaders? We orchestrated the fall of Allende, who wanted to do more for the Chilean people by nationalizing ATT and Anaconda Copper. We fought a war to prevent free elections in Vietnam ... And the beat goes on with Maduro?

Bill Warner, Porterville

Just who will ride the bullet train?

Congratulations to our great governor for his amended plan to connect Merced with Fresno and Bakersfield via high-speed train. Now we can save ourselves the grueling 171-mile drive, and instead look for a secure parking place, take the train at certain appointed times, then take a cab from the terminus to our appointed location; and then back to the train for the return home.

This grand upgrade to our infrastructure is most certainly worth the billions of tax dollars and disruption of businesses and valuable farmlands that had to be sacrificed. What a great legacy for our beloved governor. Now, who is going to use this on a regular basis? Farm workers?

John C. Clark, Madera

Nation’s character will be on trial

David Brooks, columnist for The New York Times, in his commentary in The Bee on April 22 clearly delineated the jeopardy that our country faces.

He said it is not about collusion, it is about corruption. When you allow corrupt individuals and sociopaths to run the government, don't expect a great outcome. That is to say, people without a conscience or ethics.

It is always been understood that there are many forces working in the world. But no one expected that the ideals of the United States of America would be so directly degraded and compromised. The Constitution of the United States is a light shining in the darkness, but now forces are directly trying to put out that light. Once you let corrupt individuals into your world, they find ways to corrupt everything around them.

In two years, if we elect the same people to do the same thing, the outcome is almost predictable. And it could lead to permanent damage for this country. This next election is going to be as much about character as it is going to be about policy. If character wins, we still have a chance of keeping this country great.

Gary Dashjian, Clovis

Rich, spoiled brat and the president

Remember the affluential defense: A drunk teen driver in Texas killed several people in a wreck. His attorney used the rich, spoiled brat defense and It worked. That reminds me of our president.

We need to start treating him like he really is — a rich, spoiled brat. He himself verified this recently when the question of age came up. He said he is very young. He is almost right; a better word would be immature, but I digress.

Spoiled brat teens are bulletproof. He now owns the Senate, the AG, the military, the cops, rich guys, his Twitter fans, most of the R’s and his cabinet. He's working on ruining the judicial, the media, our allies, Congress, the D’s, and other respected institutions.

We keep treating him like a reasonable adult. He isn't. Visualize this. The Dems win a close presidential election. DT throws a tantrum and tweets NO I WON and I want a recount. The Dems say no you lost now step aside. We know DT never loses so he says NO again and I want my army.

That's what happens when we treat a spoiled brat like an adult but that can’t happen here.