Trump’s love tryst: Letters to the editor, March 19, 2019

Trump’s love tryst with a despot
The L.A. Times editorial on 3/5/19 expressed praise and relief that Trump didn’t do anything stupid in Hanoi. The truth is that North Korean intransigence could have easily been discerned by low-level diplomats without giving Kim Jong Un the prestige of equal billing with the the leader (?) of the free world. But Trump has eviscerated the State Department’s diplomatic corps, thus rendering prudent ground work impossible.
All the Hanoi summit accomplished was to afford Trump the love tryst with another despot that he seems to crave. I hope he got that out of his system.
Tad Woody, Clovis
Talk-radio shows miss the mark
Every day, one can listen to talk radio stations like KMJ , Powertalk and others, Rush Lindbaugh, Sean Hannity and the rest and hear the generalizations of Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives.
With millions of registered voters and citizens, how can anyone judge people by the political party they are registered to? Not all Democrats voted for Hillary Clinton and not Republicans voted for Donnie Trump.
Not all Democrats want open borders or want to be socialist country. Not all Republicans agree 100 percent with everything pushed by the president or the Republican party. Talk radio and it hosts make a ton of money spreading mistruths and generalizations about minorities , Democrats and anyone who disagrees with them and accuses them of being unAmerican.
Being an American means many things to all of us, but what should bring us together is the Constitution , our history and our flag.
Steven Trevino, Clovis
Being greened into extinction
Years ago, a friend observed, “Liberals are very kind and compassionate people but their solutions never fix anything.”
Many liberals today seem to have evolved into a more pathological species filled with uncontrolled rage and extremism, but one thing remains unchanged: They still can’t fix anything.
The extreme left is now so “green” that they have wasted billions of dollars on a high-speed rail project that doesn’t meet the requirements of what the voters wanted: 1) Connecting large population areas such as LA and SF (which should have been done down I-5); 2) A project that involves private investors (none yet); 3) That pays for itself and doesn’t have to be subsidized, etc. Meanwhile our freeways are jammed and screaming for more lanes, our infrastructure is falling apart and every county has potholes large enough to swallow cars whole.
We practice “forest management” by thinning our trees by means of uncontrolled wildfires. But worst of all, we allow liquid gold (water) to be flushed down to the sea instead of saving and wisely using this precious limited resource by building more dams.
Has the left has gone insane and are we about to be “greened” into extinction?
Kris A. Upton, Chowchilla
Luke Perry was a good teacher
I read with a lot of memories on the death of Actor Luke Perry. He taught me something significant.
I had sporadically see him on his series and thought of him as an actor of limited skills. He proved me wrong on more than one occasion. He participated on “Celebrity Jeopardy” and nailed a lot of questions, proving he was a sharp man. Second, he gave an amazing performance in “8 Seconds.”
We box people in and think they can only do what they are known. Thankfully, Luke Perry showed me there are more skills and depth in a person than is on the surface. We need to look twice at a person before thinking they have limited skills.
Martin Martinez, Fresno
