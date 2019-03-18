Planet heating up: Letters to the editor, March 18, 2019

It’s not confusing, it’s climate change
I appreciate the confusion Rod Jenson expressed in his letter, (Flood or Drought? Climate Confusion, March 13) wondering if climate change means we need to be prepared for floods or for droughts. Unfortunately, we need to prepare for both, due to “weather whiplash.”
Carbon dioxide and other gases produced by burning oil and coal interfere with the radiant cooling of the Earth. This greenhouse effect causes excess heat energy to build up in the atmosphere and oceans. With more energy buildup, the normal variations of weather will get supercharged. UCLA scientists predict that the usual amount of rain will fall, but in a shorter period, leading to severe flooding events. In California, this will be followed by longer warm and dry seasons, creating conditions for bigger wildfires.
It’s going to be expensive and difficult to shore up our infrastructure, support our first responders, cope with air pollution and adjust our land management policies. Experts say we can still prevent some of the worst effects of climate change if we transition to cleaner forms of energy. The Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act has been proposed in the House. You can read how it will help at EnergyInnovationsAct.org and tell your member of Congress.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Andrea Farber De Zubiria, Fresno
U.S. in decline? Look in the mirror for why
The letter to the editor stating that the United States appears (because of the Republicans) to be in a phenomenon of decline on many levels — i.e. lack of common decency, bullying, immature society, bickering, name calling, deterioration of leadership — was right about one thing; our society is declining into an abyss of no return if left unchecked.
But who is at fault? Democrats: look in the mirror. How sad.
Bob Virden, Sanger
Newsom wrong to suspend death penalty
It’s just inconceivable that the new governor would stop the death sentences for the most despicable crimes committed by these individuals on Death Row.
It’s just as wrong that one individual has the power to make this call strictly because of his individual beliefs. I wonder how he would feel if one of his loved ones was a victim of a vicious murder — would he make the same decision? I think not!
David Faeth, Fresno
Border wall and the Bible
My sympathy goes out to Manuel Madrid, who commented on “Biblical science” but apparently has not actually checked the Bible for his facts — because he’s probably taking a lot of heat for his letter (Mar 11). He said, “walled cities … were built to … hide from Roman soldiers who’s aim was to destroy Christianity.” There is no example of Christians building walled cities during Jesus’ time, and by the time they did, they were the official religion of the Roman Empire.
“ Jesus was constantly in hiding … in walled cities, to avoid being captured.” No again. When Jesus did hide, as he may have after hearing of the execution of John the Baptist, it was in the wilderness or back home in Galilee. And “protected by his apostles”? No. Mr. Madrid is possibly thinking of St. Paul. Not Jesus.
Maybe Mr. Madrid is thinking of Jesus’s Father, who did express His feelings about one walled city — Jericho. And Joshua in Hebrew is the same name as Jesus. But Joshua didn’t hide in Jericho. If Mr. Madrid reads the Book of Joshua he can see what happened. And it won’t be one more “[t]otal lie, by the leftist-socialist parties.”
James Doe, Visalia
Comments