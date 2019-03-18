Planet heating up: Letters to the editor, March 18, 2019

This Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 file image from video provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows U.S. Highway 101 freeway remaining underwater as cleanup crews work to clear the roads throughout Montecito, Calif., following the deadly mudflow and flooding on Jan. 9. On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office ordered about 3,000 residents to evacuate ahead of a new storm expected to hit areas scarred by wildfires, including parts of Montecito hit by a disastrous debris flow just over a year ago. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File) Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP file AP