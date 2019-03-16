College admissions scandal: Letters to the editor, March 16, 2019

On the college admissions scandal
Billie Holiday’s lyrics fit neatly here:
“Mama may have, papa may have,
But God bless the child that’s got his own.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
M.E. Berry, Coarsegold
Saroyan’s unpublished works abound
Haykaram Nahapetyan’s article (The Bee, March 9) suggests surprise at the idea that William Saroyan left an unpublished story in the wake of his passing, close to 40 years ago. The truth is that Saroyan’s unpublished output is substantial, and might even surpass his published work.
Shorter pieces and lengthy manuscripts, known to scholars and researchers only, abound in different Saroyan archives. There are also unusual items, such as his multi-draft screenplay for John Steinbeck’s “The Wayward Bus,” which was mired in development difficulties and went unused in the final film.
Added to these are Saroyan’s little-known, voluminous journals, along with extensive correspondence with the famous, infamous and not-so-famous. Once this trove is brought to light, his reputation as a central figure in mid-20th century American literature will be secure.
Further, Nahapetyan should be aware than Saroyan was a tireless recycler of his own material. The story he mentions might resurface, in somewhat or wholly different form, elsewhere. His later work, which was frequently autobiographical, sometimes had its genesis in earlier publications.
For those seeking to validate appearances and re-appearances within Saroyan’s work, good luck — the extent of his known papers is well over 200 linear feet!
Bill Secrest Jr., Fresno
Tax cut not bringing the bacon
I was and am a denier. I did not believe that “the great tax cut” for the rich would bring about great jobs and lower the national debt. But, I bit my tongue and waited for it to happen. Yes, the stock market is up, the rich are richer, and 60 percent of Americans are financially stable (or are they?). The labor participation rate has gone up slightly, and I mean slightly, but still falls far short of substantial rise despite what the proclaimed unemployment rates claim.
Our recent government shutdown and the revelation of living one paycheck to the next is indicative of the majority of middle Americans. I can imagine middle class Americans thinking, “ I keep hearing how well I’m doing, but it sure doesn’t seem that way in my case. It must just be me, because I hear others are doing so well.”
There is a big con going on and so many have bought into it to their detriment and the country.
Tom Peratt, Clovis
Sad at the passing of Dick Rozier
I’m very saddened to learn about the passing of Dick Rozier.
There was a small group of ultra runners in the Fresno area in the late 1980s to early ‘90s. We would travel all over California to enter races, and he would frequently accompany us to give us encouragement and moral support. He was our mentor and almost like a father figure to us.
He was a very accomplished ultra runner himself, as mentioned in the Bee article. He also loved to tell jokes, which made it a joy and fun to go on training runs with him.
He was a great man and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Dick Rozier.
Ryoichi Morita, Coarsegold
Comments