Kamala Harris dating: Letters to the editor, March 15, 2019

Was Kamala Harris really dating?
Could someone please explain what their definition of dating is? Mine is two single people go somewhere and eat, have coffee, see a movie, and get to know each other better. Maybe this leads to a married future or not. Maybe the two are exclusive or maybe they are playing the field and dating other single people. Neither one is married to someone else.
Twice now in The Bee, I’ve read articles about Kamala Harris and her history. Twice now in The Bee, I’ve read that she was “dating” Willie Brown, former California politician and in my opinion, player. Since Willie Brown was married, that doesn’t fit my definition of “dating.” Perhaps The Bee is trying to change history and make Ms. Harris into a normal single person at that time, instead of a tawdry, sordid “other woman” interfering with another family.
Obviously, this doesn’t exonerate Willie Brown, but it says a lot about the character and morals of Ms. Harris. Please, Fresno Bee, stop distorting the truth and changing history.
Monica Johnston, Fresno
Felons get to live, but not the unborn
Gov. Gavin (Newsom) just had a guilt attack. He feels bad about putting to death the worst of the worst felons in California. So he let’s them live.
But what about the most innocent of innocent — unborn babies? Well, it’s OK to kill them.
Does this make any sense to anybody?
Christopher Patin, Clovis
Here’s how to solve DUI problem
Today I heard on a radio talk show this problem we are having with DUI. I have a remedy and that is:
First DUI: $10,000 fine plus six months in prison. Second DUI: $15,000 fine and one year in prison. Then no driving rights for another year. This should stop these idiots who drive drunk.
Don Meacham, Fresno
Recycling waste is going to pile up
The United States and many other developed countries have been sending most of their paper and plastic waste to China for more than a quarter century; about 45 percent of the world’s plastics sent for recycling had been exported to China since 1992.
Since China’s National Sword policy banning the importation of foreign waste went into effect January 2018, American municipalities have been unable to find new places to send their waste, and much of it has ended up in landfills. Landfills are a primary contributor to greenhouse gases and have a direct impact on climate change, which harms our health in a multitude of ways, including propagating extreme temperatures, worsening air quality, severe weather events, and infectious disease transmission. A study published in Scientific Advances last year estimated that 111 million metric tons of plastic waste will be displaced due to China’s new policy.
California’s recycling program is not immune to these problems. There needs to be changes in California’s infrastructure in managing waste and recycling. Simultaneously, stronger incentives are needed for companies and consumers to generate less waste and use more recycled materials. We have a responsibility to our health, the environment and future generations.
Lynna Nguyen, Fresno
