Do parks matter? Letters to the editor, March 14, 2019

Question is, do parks matter?
The recent column by Marek Warszawski (The Bee, March 12) should be a wake-up call to the current City Council members. Previous councils have worked hard to put together a General Plan that makes sense for our future growth.
However, the way in which this administration seems to circumvent the will of the council — and the people, for that matter — is a slap in the face to the citizenry. It goes to show that the administration feels that the council, although it votes on important matters, the real decisions are made by the mayor’s office.
While I was on the City Council we adopted the 2025 General Plan that called for controlled, sensible growth. That has since been updated and remains much the same.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Apparently, it doesn’t matter what the General Plan says, because on a whim the mayor and his staff can do whatever they want.
To the City Council: Look for this item to come before you in the future and be prepared to vote for what’s best for the citizens of this community and not for what’s best for developers.
Brad Castillo, Fresno
Must see border wall in context
Recent letters argued that all walls are innocent structures existing apart from any concepts of morality.
Over and over again, candidate Trump drove home the idea of Mexico sending us rapists, drugs and crime, all evidence to the contrary. He worked hard to brand his border wall concept in terms of race, and after all, branding is his great talent.
Democrats aren’t opposing all walls or even the border wall where it currently exists; they are opposing his wall because there is a legitimate debate on what the best cost/benefit solution to securing the border is, and Trump made it impossible to accept his wall without accepting its racist rationale.
Some things exist in the context in which they are created. A swastika flag may make an excellent window covering, but I’m not going to use one as such. If Trump’s wall is not just a wall now, it’s his own fault, because that’s what he intended.
While I’m at it, I’m tired of hearing whining that Democrats are subverting the will of the people. President Hillary Clinton, by 3 million votes, would represent the will of the people. President Trump represents the will of 304 unaccountable elitists know as Electoral Collegians.
Don Smith, Fresno
Decline of once great America?
The United States appears to be in decline on many levels. Many Republicans are fond of saying “We are the party of Reagan,” but I am doubtful that Ronald Reagan would be happy with the direction of his party today.
Reagan showed he was willing reach across the aisle and find common ground in order to move the country forward. Even if he disagreed with Democrats, he didn’t end up degrading them and calling them names.
The surprising thing is there is a large segment of the population that applauds name calling, manipulation, and bullying, or at least the person who is doing it. This is a new phenomenon in the USA, and the appearance of decline in so many ways. What happened to outrage at the lack of common decency in our society? It appears instead of maturing as a society, we are going in the opposite direction, and descending into schoolyard bickering, name-calling, and worse.
Part of Rome’s collapse was a result in the deterioration of its leadership. We must not let this happen here. If it does, America will not be great again; there will only be a memory of its greatness. How sad.
Gary Dashjian, Clovis
Comments