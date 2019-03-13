Flood or drought? Letters to the editor, March 13, 2019

Flood or drought? Climate confusion
I am not a denier of climate change, but I am confused about what to believe.
Which change is global warming or climate change actually going to cause?
I am confused because last year I heard Jerry Brown speaking to how climate change is causing the drought in California. He was addressing the fires throughout the state. How the drought is now the new “norm” and fires will be an ever increasing threat.
Then last week I saw someone on TV say the current atmospheric river over California is the new norm. He said flooding and mudslides will be widespread throughout the state because of climate change.
How are we supposed to spend billions on climate change preparation if the experts don’t know which disaster is coming?
We just brought back California troops from the border to prepare for these fires. Now we learn they should be used to prepare for floods?
Which disaster is it: flood or drought?
Rod Jenson, Fresno
Justice done in the Manafort sentence?
(Paul) Manafort gets four years for the immensity of his transgressions? Sort of like pulling his library card! He will probably make a few million off his book when he gets out early on good behavior.
I did prison ministry for many years inside Corcoran State. One of my parolees did nine years for stealing a bicycle ( two years of which was in the Orange County jail just awaiting trial!), and another who was paroled after doing 19 years of a 21-yr. sentence in federal prisons for stealing a sack of mail.
I think this operation is called the “criminal justice system.” Your sentence seems to be inversely proportional to the immensity of the crimes committed.
Is there a message in this?
Bill Warner, Porterville
On social programs and socialism
Craig Longan, in his published letter in The Bee (March 8), actually has presented a lousy “ dog and pony “ letter. His taunt and example that immigrants initially join the Republican Party, e.g., Cubans and Hispanic Americans, is totally misleading. We all know who these Cubans are in South Florida, their history and why they vote Republican. But their children after growing up and understand the USA, mostly turn Demo. Republicans fear Hispanic immigrants who usually vote Democratic.
Craig’s demographics are inane, at best. Those running from socialist countries, whose countries are now more capitalistic than us, probably came because we are a beacon in the world for a better life. One can’t imagine they came here saying, if you imagine, “ I want to go to America to become a Republican.”
By the way, the last time I heard, Democrats believe in personal liberty, property rights, and individualism. But Demos have realized like FDR that collective effort is the only way to gain, for individuals, against right-wing corporate capitalism. Thus was to develop social programs. Radical ideas, not unlike, Social Security, Medicare, and livable wages. Does Craig use collective Medicare, and is he going to be a Social Security individual?
Good try Craig, your shouts are hollow and almost laughable, if we didn’t believe you are actually serious.
Jess Sanchez Barroso, Fresno
