Flood or drought? Letters to the editor, March 13, 2019

This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows a damaged home Tuesday, March 5, 2019, more than a year after devastating floods hit this Montecito, Calif., neighborhood. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office ordered about 3,000 residents to evacuate ahead of a new storm expected to hit areas scarred by wildfires, including parts of Montecito hit by a disastrous debris flow just over a year ago. John Palminteri/KEYT AP