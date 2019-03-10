Trump and diplomacy: Letters to the editor, March 10, 2019

In this Feb. 28, 2019 photo, U.S President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi, Vietnam. North Korea’s state TV on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, aired a documentary glorifying leader Kim’s recent visit to Vietnam that omitted the failed nuclear negotiations with Trump. Evan Vucci AP