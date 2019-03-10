Trump and diplomacy: Letters to the editor, March 10, 2019

Trump and North Korea diplomacy
He couldn’t negotiate himself out of a paper bag.
Gene Kliewer, Clovis
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Better route for high-speed rail
A better compromise for the high-speed rail would be to segment north from Fresno to the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station.
That quicker trip to San Francisco, Berkeley, SFO and Silicon Valley would benefit both Fresno and the Bay Area.
Bakersfield to Merced is a loser.
Fresno to San Francisco has sizzle and would pay for itself in time.
Steve Lamarche, Fresno
Despite website, Mendota good
So a website, 24/7 Wall St., posted that of all the cities in the United States, Mendota (Fresno County) is the worst place to live, visit or end up at for any reason. It also listed our neighbor Firebaugh, as well as several other small communities in our region.
Even Tucker Carlson of Fox News featured a segment to use the 24/7 piece to bolster the Fox agenda, you know, build the wall or else the entire U.S. will end up like Mendota.
Locally all news sources and social media picked up the story. City leaders strongly disagreed.
Mendota is one of 15 cities in Fresno County. We are ground zero for agriculture. We are an overwhelmingly powerful community of the hardest-working people anywhere. The city of Mendota is thriving like never before, we have a strong police force and crime is down. Many new homes are being built, new national chain businesses are locating here.
Yes, we did have a highly publicized law enforcement bust that contributed to the 24/7 opinion. We are a community of color, a minority-dominant population. We deserve the benefit of the doubt from 14 county neighbors. It’s not the way 24/7 Wall St. portrays us here.
We are a good, strong, compassionate, integral community. Don’t be so gullible; for all we know, 24/7 is actually pro-Russian, pushing a pro-Trump, anti-Hispanic agenda.
Joseph R. Riofrio, Mendota
Bring wall down by being engaged
Some people might have voted for Donald Trump for safety to be protected by a wall that is supposed to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the border. This wall was meant to protect us from illegal immigrants, yet it caused a government shutdown, which left a lot of employees out of work and pay for a couple of months.
Donald Trump is also insisting he should pull funds from our national emergency funding. These funds are meant to be for emergencies such as floods, droughts, or providing to victims of fires. If our president were to take these funds, it would be hurting those who need it if an emergency were to happen.
People can say that this wall is meant to protect us, but it’s caused division, and so far it’s been hurting people. A Bee article, “California AG Rebuts Trump in Spanish,” by Yesenia Amaro reports these issues and ends with saying if we all come together we could bring these walls down.
We all have the power to stop the administration from taking over if we become politically engaged and know what’s going on in our country.
Alyssa Cedillo, Fresno
Comments