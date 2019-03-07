MAGA student recalled: Letters to the editor, March 7, 2019

Young man showed great restraint
Let us be clear, these students did not approach the Native American. The Native American approached the students and stuck his drum in the face of one of the students while beating it and chanting. I believe the student showed a very great amount of restraint. The student stood there letting this guy beating a drum in his face solely because he was wearing a hat that supports the president of the United States. That is what Christians are taught to do. It is called turning the other cheek.
Before this American Indian approached the students, the group that he was with called these students names and harassed them because they were wearing hats that supported President Trump. They have every right to show support for the president. I know that the president is not perfect, but I never met anyone that is. Let me hear from all the Christians that are. I am a Christian and far from being perfect.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
I believe the president is doing a very good job and is not a racist. I could care less if you agree with me or not.
Rodger Hixon, Parlier
Trump not a great negotiator
Re: “Trump ‘not happy with border deal, won’t say if he will sign,” (The New York Times, Feb. 13, Peter Baker and Glenn Thrush):
I find it ironic that President Trump says “A shutdown would be a terrible thing” considering it was his idea. He battles feverishly with Congress to approve a huge spending budget when the country is in such debt and could put the money to better use elsewhere. Meanwhile Congress is trying to compromise and meet the budget incrementally and is met with the attitude of a spoiled child with President Trump dangling information that he has “other means” to achieve his goal.
In the interest of the public good it would be beneficial for the President to negotiate with Congress on the matter to achieve a peaceful resolution instead of throwing the whole nation under the bus to serve his ego. The fact that the man based his campaign on the wall and needs to keep his word is not lost on me, but it would seem we as a country made a great mistake in choosing a spoiled businessman with next to zero negotiating skills to be our leader.
Michael Clay, Fresno
Cares about south Fresno parks
The mayor has sent residents a very clear message about his agenda towards parks in south Fresno — they are not important. Fresno is (and has been) ranked towards the bottom in ParkScore ratings of metropolitan cities across the nation. Parks are an essential part of a community and it’s shameful our leadership at City Hall has decided to go against the public interest and their health by rejecting to make a real investment in our parks.
For many families in south Fresno, spending quality time in a quality park is a luxury. Having to drive 25 minutes to parks out in northern Fresno is a weekend with the family for only those that can afford to do so. For other families, their neighborhood parks are former landfills, and their family outings happen at a park with only a bench and a porta potty as amenities — the name, well suited, Pride Park.
There is no pride in ignoring the interest and health of residents in south Fresno. Residents have made it clear, our south Fresno parks are important and should be part of Mayor Brand’s agenda; make the investment now.
Antonio Jauregui, Fresno
Comments