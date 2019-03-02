Prayers for Vang family: Letters to the editor, March 2, 2019

Praying for victims of addiction
Our community is deeply saddened by the death of Police Officer Phia Vang. Our hearts go out to his wife, his children, and all who called him friend. His death is indeed a tragedy.
I mean no disrespect to Officer Vang or those who mourn him when I say that my heart also goes out to the family and friends of Cameron Pryor, who drove the car that killed Vang, and who also died at the scene. I can only imagine what Pryor’s family must be going through, silently, as they grieve their loved one and hear and see nothing but condemnation for him in the media. Obviously, Pryor caused this horrible accident, but he was a human being, a friend, a colleague, a son, a loved one. It takes nothing from the tragedy of Vang’s death to acknowledge the tragedy of Pryor’s.
Reportedly, Pryor had recently relapsed in his struggle with addiction. Sadly, tragically, he lost that struggle . So many others in our community face that same struggle daily. When I pray , I will pray for the Vang family, the Pryor family, and for all who are victims of addiction.
Anna Pendergrass, Kingsburg
Democrats show selective outrage
Let me get this straight: A judge is appointed to the Supreme Court by the president. This judge has a background of wise and fair decisions. But a woman comes forward with unsupported sexual charges from about 40 years ago. The Me Too movement and many Democrats go wild in demanding that this judge not be confirmed. Nothing was proven and the judge was appointed to the Supreme Court.
Now we have a man who is the lieutenant governor of the state of Virginia. A woman has accused him of rape and other sexual assaults, not once but twice. She wrote down her experiences when they happened and she told someone else. He is denying the charges and will not step down. Where is the Me Too movement in this case? Where are the outraged Democrats! Could it be possible that because the lieutenant governor is a Democrat he gets a pass?
Also the governor and the attorney general, both Democrats, have appeared in public in black face! This is a definite act of racism and cannot be tolerated in this age! Two top television broadcasters have also appeared in black face. But they still have their jobs in front of the camera. This is also an act of selective outrage by the Democrats. Could it be possible that because these three men are all Democrats and if they had to step down, the fourth man in line for the governorship, a Republican, would be then appointed as the governor?
Republican men, behave yourselves. Democratic men don’t worry, you have the party and most of the press to protect you!
Bonnie Lindgren, Kingsburg
Johnson best to be next supervisor
Years ago, Fresno lacked trees and culture. Today, we enjoy fascinating culture, trees, music, cuisine, because we grow fabulous leaders. Our cultural diversity adds much to our fine city, yet creates problematic issues. We need strong leaders to research, evaluate and guide us — carefully and thoughtfully.
Supervisorial candidate Nasreen Johnson provides clarity and insight into these quickly evolving needs; seeking new opportunities and solutions, working with the disenfranchised, serving the public. She toils diligently to improve our environment, address our homeless problem and preserve our natural treasures.
In 2017, her 11-year-old daughter started a social activism campaign, bringing attention to hate crimes and inequality — following her mother’s lead, passionately caring about others. While Mrs. Johnson works professionally in the public sector, she is also immersed in volunteer work.
My gifted friend, Kathryn Johnsen, spoke about hand-written postcards received on Nasreen’s behalf — moved by the personal touch, the sweet messages.
Studying her cadre of supporters, I note that they epitomize energy and philanthropy. They work diligently to effect change. Many are well-known leaders of business, culture, religion, and education.
A vote for her will broaden our scope, helping resolve our difficult issues in this unique metropolis.
Myrl Johnson, Fresno
