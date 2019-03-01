Honeybee deaths: Letters to the editor, March 1, 2019

Worries about honeybee deaths
I was concerned when I read the article that you published about the death of our bees. Probably the most difficult part of the article is that our Congress has twice turned a blind eye on the bill that could make a difference (H.R.5015). It is not easy to get in touch with our politicians, perhaps on purpose, but I think this needs to be addressed. Thank you for bringing it to our attention
Ala Taylor, Fresno
Housing expert gave key help
I want to give a “shout out” to John Shore at the Community Housing Council (CHC) of Fresno for doing a terrific job for the Valley.
I was buying a home using an FHA loan. I noted that the down payment required was almost twice the typical amount required by FHA. My loan officer said there was not much he could do for me. I knew something was fishy. So, I asked John Shore, the executive director at CHC to review my loan document.
Mr. Shore’s reviews prompted the loan officer to make some edifications that saved me a total of $4,500.
Soon after that event, the loan officer notified me that I must pay for a second appraisal fee and a new application fee because certain FHA rules were not met. I went back to Mr. Shore for advice and was able to avoid paying these faulty fees.
Please be aware! Not everyone is honest … Some will take advantage of you regardless of your social or professional status. Look at what happened to me; it can also happen to anybody regardless of social/professional status or skin color.
Thank you, John Shore, for the terrific job you do for the Valley.
Toulu Thao, Fresno
Want new parks? See ponding basins
In response to the Jan. 20 Fresno Bee article citing Mayor Lee Brand and the Measure P campaign, here’s an idea: Open the closed ponding basins.
Understanding safety concerns — once any water has receded — the empty basins would allow instant access to green, open space.
If dogs are an issue; install a chain-link fence, for a 20 percent section, with gates and signs, denoting specific areas for dogs, and the rest for people.
This is such a quick and easy solution, requiring little expense, it makes me wonder why green space was closed off in the first place. Then a tax for parks can be proposed some time later.
Rich Lagomarsino, Fresno
Here is some Nazi pillow talk
Re: Fresno priest finds Nazi symbols on pillow he ordered, Fresno Bee, Thursday, Feb 7, 2019.
Is Very Rev. Newman sure his order was placed with Walmart? It is very possible the pillow came from the Trump Collection, as the president thinks that Nazis are “very fine people.”
Gregory Petrequin, Dos Palos
