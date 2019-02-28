Inmate rehab: Letters to the editor, Feb. 28, 2019

“First Step” inmate rehab is good
The “First Step Act” law was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in December. As explained in The Bee’s article (Dec. 22), estimates show that “roughly 53,000 prisoners could be released over the next 10 years.” President Trump, in his State of the Union address, introduced the first of these nonviolent offenders who has been released from prison early into a drug rehabilitation program. This brought applause from both Democrats and Republicans.
The article reports that the several states that passed and implemented this law months before it became national law have “seen a significant reduction in crime.” It states: “Texas implemented similar reforms in 2007, and has since closed eight of its state prison facilities.”
The challenge now is for every citizen of our great land to increase their support for rehabilitation program facilities in their area. If we, as citizens of our Valley, really want to reduce crime by seeing our children and grandchildren, brothers and sisters, truly given the tools to overcome their destructive addictions, besides prayer we must increase our financial support for rehabilitation facilities in our communities.
Here are some of those facilities, who will need to expand their services and be equipped to receive and minister to these prisoners: Teen Challenge, Valley Teen Ranch, Fresno Rescue Mission, Rescue the Children, Salvation Army, Evangel Home, Poverello House, Victory Outreach.
If we want less crime and are serious about saving our lost generation, we must pray, give money and volunteer our time and talents to help it happen.
As a volunteer jail chaplain for the past 10 years, I’m swamped with requests from inmates for a chaplain or mentor to visit or correspond with them. If interested, contact the chaplain’s office at the Fresno County Jail, and they will tell you how to become a volunteer, and will give me your name and phone number; or contact your pastor for information.
Don Burkhart, Fresno, volunteer chaplain at Fresno County Jail
Numbers don’t tell whole story
According to the state of California, I work at one of the worst middle schools not just in Fresno, but the entire state. And by reviewing the data, it’s true — I do. But I’m proud to work there.
Located in central Fresno, my students come from a background of gang violence, poverty and uncertainty. For many, English is their second language. Whether it’s Spanish, Laotian, Cambodian, Hmong or Arabic, they live in two worlds: the old world of their parents and the new world of school in America.
Yes, they struggle with reading, writing and math. And sadly, many lack the confidence I wish they had. But you know what? I love them.
Recently, a student confided in me that she and her mother were kicked out of her aunt’s home, whom they were living with, after her mother and aunt got into a fight beyond repair. Nowhere to turn, they slept in the car that night. The overnight low — 31 degrees. Yet, she still came to school the next day. That’s perseverance beyond imagination!
The numbers don’t lie, but they definitely don’t tell the whole story. That’s said, I’m proud to say I work at the Fort!
Matt Deombeleg, Fresno
Johnson best to be next supervisor
Years ago, Fresno lacked trees and culture. Today, we enjoy fascinating culture, trees, music, cuisine, because we grow fabulous leaders. Our cultural diversity adds much to our fine city, yet creates problematic issues. We need strong leaders to research, evaluate and guide us — carefully and thoughtfully.
Supervisorial candidate Nasreen Johnson provides clarity and insight into these quickly evolving needs; seeking new opportunities and solutions, working with the disenfranchised, serving the public. She toils diligently to improve our environment, address our homeless problem and preserve our natural treasures.
In 2017, her 11-year-old daughter started a social activism campaign, bringing attention to hate crimes and inequality — following her mother’s lead, passionately caring about others. While Mrs. Johnson works professionally in the public sector, she is also immersed in volunteer work.
My gifted friend, Kathryn Johnsen, spoke about hand-written postcards received on Nasreen’s behalf — moved by the personal touch, the sweet messages.
Studying her cadre of supporters, I note that they epitomize energy and philanthropy. They work diligently to effect change. Many are well-known leaders of business, culture, religion, and education.
A vote for her will broaden our scope, helping resolve our difficult issues in this unique metropolis.
Myrl Johnson, Fresno
