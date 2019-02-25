U.S. vs. Venezuela: Letters to the editor, Feb. 25, 2019

Fans wave Venezuelan and United States flags during the Venezuela Aid Live concert on the Colombian side of the Tienditas International Bridge near Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Venezuela's power struggle was set to become a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding President Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting his refusal sang in rival concerts held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine were stored. Fernando Vergara AP