Bredefeld labeling: Letters to the editor, Feb. 24, 2019

Asks councilman to avoid labeling
Open letter to Gary Bredefeld: As a voting member of your district, I request that you refrain from derisive comments and labels that you have used on Twitter. I consider myself an independent who is socially moderate and fiscally conservative. I was offended when Devin Nunes labeled me a left-wing liberal because I disagree with his policies on some issues, and this is what you have repeated.
Labels only restrict dialogue. Stating your opinion, stance, or view is an American right, but ridiculing others only feeds the problem. Why don't we work together to promote a healthy community and sound policy, without being offensive? We have had enough hateful speech in the national arena, and it gets us nowhere.
Jennifer S. Martin, Fresno
Tribalism, specter of party politics
After watching the State of the Union address and observing the ongoing opposing party politics, I can only conclude that if you are from a minority race, the LBGT community , a senior citizen, a women, a disabled person, a child, an illegal alien (or alien from another world), virus, animal, insect, plant, fungi, or even a Bigfoot, you are represented by, and are automatically part of the Democratic Party.
All others, ie., white males and unborn babies, are from the opposition and have no right to be heard. Unless, of course, you are are a college professor or a journalist from anywhere except the Fox News Network. Then your race, gender, age or genetic makeup doesn’t matter; you are automatically part of the group.
If you disagree with the Democrats’ declaration of what your party affiliation is, stand up and let them know you will not be manipulated. Only you get to decide who will represent you.
Jeff Davis, Clovis
Seems like a lot of water, but is not
Fresno Bee, on Feb. 8th, stated that Gov. Brown “coughed up an average of 100,000 acre-feet of water a year to the Feds Central Valley Project”. In Kyle’s converter on the internet, this works out to be 138.04 cubic ft/sec i.e. a trivial addition to the Tracy plant’s pumping rate of 3607.6 cubic ft/sec on 1/20/2019. This increase of flow is trivial, a “rounding error.”
Former Gov. Brown fooled the Federal Bureau of Reclamation into thinking that he had agreed to a significant transfer from the state aqueduct to the Medotta-Kern canal. He did not.
Anthony H. Horan, Fresno
Pro-life and pro-president
Through the years I had pleasure listening to the State of the Union of these presidents: Ford, Carter, Regan, Bush Walker, Clinton, Bush W. and Obama. President Trump’s was no different.
The heart-touching message of President Trump was, “All children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.”
I believe when a woman gets pregnant, she is sharing her body (no longer it’s her own) with a newly developing human organism. Just the way humanity protects animal rights, they must stand up to protect their own. In very rare cases, “it might danger the woman’s life,” but victimizing million unborn babies must stop!
The key is do not get pregnant and take responsibility for you own actions.
How embarrassing is this — a woman travels out of space, yet women don’t know how not to get pregnant? Women are marching against violence, yet are killing their own? Is baby killing another business to get money from the government? This became obvious — bloody obvious — and must be stopped!
Astine Zadourian, Fowler
