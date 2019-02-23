Trump is the threat: Letters to the editor, Feb. 23, 2019

Trump is the real emergency threat
This country does have a major national emergency, but it definitely isn’t in the southern border. It’s in the White House. I am outraged by the depth and breadth of corruption in this administration and the egregious behavior of Republican members of Congress who have actively excused, enabled, minimized and even covered up rampant incompetence and criminality. They are complicit.
The 2019 Threat Assessment issued recently, Trump’s 60 percent of unstructured executive time and two years of documented incompetence and corruption by so many surrounding this president represent a clear and present danger and a glaring threat to our national security. We must no longer tolerate this.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Two-plus years of exhaustive investigations into criminal activity has resulted in indictments, guilty pleas and prison time for close Trump associates. Trump himself is an unindicted co-conspirator. There is more than enough evidence for Americans to demand that Trump be impeached.
I urge voters to contact their elected officials unequivocally demanding Trump’s impeachment and charges against those enabling him and covering up for him in his Cabinet and in Congress, including Rep. Devin Nunes. We can’t afford further risk. There is no question our national security is at stake.
Linda Traynor, Fresno
Country is great, not the negativity
To my friends on the other side (whatever that is): I hope you saw the State of the Union Address. I thought it was great!. Hope that the “never Trumpers” were informed about what really has happened in the last two years. There have been so many amazing accomplishments. Problems that were not addressed in the past, or were promised, and not fulfilled. He really has tried to negotiate with the other side.
It is strange that the experts say we need a “barrier” on the border and the Democrats have voted for it in the past, but now say that it is immoral. How sad that they want him to fail, and not do what is best for the country.
I have never seen such a lack of respect and negativity toward a duly elected president. From what I hear 90 percent of the news reporting is negative. How can that be when there are good numbers to report with the economy and unemployment numbers?
We are living in a really scary time when the term “socialism” is accepted as maybe something we should embrace. And the term “identity politics” has been used to label President Trump as a racist.
Sharon Hall, Fresno
Seek justice, not fear mongering
I’m sorry Mr. President, but your blanket demonization of illegal immigrants is shameful. Most people murdered in the United States are murdered by other U.S. citizens. In fact, a woman is more likely to be killed by her own husband than by a stranger. To blame people driven to our southern border for illegal entry due to incredible suffering and injustices in their countries of origin, and the showcase during your speech of family survivors of murdered victims by a small percentage of illegal immigrants, is shameful. You shouldn’t act like a fear monger.
The other issues of drug and human traffickers who enslave others for selfish, illegal and immoral financial profit occur because there exists a demand in this country for what they offer. If there was not a demand in this country for what the cartels and traffickers offer, we would not have a national drug epidemic or disordered human sex industry — both of which rob victims of their human dignity, and all due to immoral profit.
Most illegal immigrants seek a better life. Surely we can peacefully seek solutions that don’t needlessly generate fear. A wise person once said, “If you want peace, work for justice.”
Leonard G. Ramirez, Fresno
State in charge of gas, power? Ah, no
A headline ina recent Bee: “Could state provide gas and power better than PG&E ?” The answer is: “Oh, heck no...” If you think you have problems now with your power and gas and, it’s not already too expensive, just wait until the government “solves” the problem for you.
And, also having the state only answerable to itself for its incompetence ? Good luck!
Jonathan Schwabenland, Clovis
Comments