Chavez questioned: Letters to the editor, Feb. 22, 2019

Questions Chavez support of Brandau
I am a resident of southeast Fresno, specifically City Council District Five. Recently, it was reported that Luis Chavez, my City Council representative and registered Democrat, endorsed Steve Brandau over Nasreen Johnson in the upcoming special election for supervisor. It is absolutely reprehensible that Chavez decided to side with prominent, ultra-conservative Fresnan figures such as Margaret Mims and Jim Patterson, in endorsing Brandau.
The fact that Chavez decided to support Brandau, whose policies are contrary to those of the party that he belongs to, is bad enough; it worsens when one takes into account that Brandau is known for sharing white supremacists such as Katie Hopkins and Jack Posobiec, the latter of which pushed the completely ridiculous “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory.
Chavez could have supported the viable candidacy of Johnson, instead he decided to support a bigoted conservative. This is far from the first time that Chavez has acted against the interests of his constituents and party and should be the last straw. He should no longer receive any form of support from any person or organization that claims to be supportive of progressive policies. His actions are abhorrent and cowardly, to say the least.
Alexander Orozco, Fresno
Left comes for your home, income, guns
The radical left is in full force these days, isn’t it? I have made a list of what it seems that they want.
Free education for all, so they can tell you what to think.
Free housing for all, so they can take away your house and give it to someone that they feel deserves it, because if you voted for someone else, that isn’t you.
Free basic income for all, so they can take what you earned and give it to people they like.
Free health care for all, so that they can control who lives and dies.
Open borders for all, because it’s the only way they can get enough votes.
Finally, they want to take away gun rights, so you can’t defend yourself when they roll in the troops.
This may sound crazy, but it’s what happened to the Russians in 1917 and the Chinese in 1949. Except the open borders part, because nobody was crazy enough to move to those countries then. Today’s Far Left has become about control, and as always, Marxism is their method of getting it. Just look at all of their “solutions.”
What is really scary? Nobody cares, including the press.
Bill Walker, Fresno
Remove Virginia governor humanely
This is my recommendation for dealing with Governor Northam’s political difficulties. “First, we need to set him him to one side and make him as comfortable as possible. Second, the Virginia Legislature and the constituents of the Great State of Virginia need to have a serious discussion regarding his viability.
If the two entities come to the same conclusion, that the emotional wellbeing of the State of Virginia would be better served by his termination, so be it.”
Of course, this should be done as humanly as possible.
Doug Lanier, Fresno
Trump is the real emergency threat
This country does have a major national emergency, but it definitely isn’t in the southern border. It’s in the White House. I am outraged by the depth and breadth of corruption in this administration and the egregious behavior of Republican members of Congress who have actively excused, enabled, minimized and even covered up rampant incompetence and criminality. They are complicit.
The 2019 Threat Assessment issued recently, Trump’s 60 percent of unstructured executive time and two years of documented incompetence and corruption by so many surrounding this president represent a clear and present danger and a glaring threat to our national security. We must no longer tolerate this.
Two-plus years of exhaustive investigations into criminal activity has resulted in indictments, guilty pleas and prison time for close Trump associates. Trump himself is an unindicted co-conspirator. There is more than enough evidence for Americans to demand that Trump be impeached.
I urge voters to contact their elected officials unequivocally demanding Trump’s impeachment and charges against those enabling him and covering up for him in his Cabinet and in Congress, including Rep. Devin Nunes. We can’t afford further risk. There is no question our national security is at stake.
Linda Traynor, Fresno
