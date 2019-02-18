Let Trump be president: Letters to the editor, Feb. 18, 2019

Let Trump be our president
America (I know I am) is/are sick of the political drama between the Dems & Repubs at the cost of the people.
We need a change: Re-establish, Re-evaluate, get back to the roots of our forefathers. I think this is the main issue for America at this time; we have gotten lost.
Let Trump do what he was elected/hired for:
1) Get rid of/or limit a political system that is totally dysfunctional. In my opinion, they are more concerned over their ability to get re-elected and obtain more power v. what is best for all Americans, thereby ignoring American’s voices.
Listen up Government, this is exactly why Trump was elected. He has the heartbeat of American on almost all issues facing us. Like him or not, he is our president and hence another governmental problem (political dysfunction).
2) Protect America first. We do need to focus first on America and thereafter or in conjunction with the world issues without overstepping and/or disrespecting their views. Just like out government should be doing.
This is our president’s job, let him do it!
Gayle Rousey, Fresno
Nunes sporting a certain tattoo?
Since Roger Stone has a tattoo of his hero President Richard Nixon on his back, I wonder of Devin Nunes has a tattoo of his hero, President Donald Trump, on his back.
Alfred Leal, Fresno
Sadly, myths and untruths published
Recently (Jan. 30-31), there have been disturbingly misinformed letters repeating false and ahistorical myths of American exceptionalism.
Ulysses Caiati describes early colonists as living in communes, which in addition to disregarding the colonies’ wealth belonging to Europe, washes away the atrocities perpetrated on native peoples and the descendants of African slaves for more than 400 years. Gary Smith confuses Marxism, a societal model that grants the means of production to the workers and eliminates private property, with taxing the wealthiest to provide all with unambiguously beneficial services, such as health care and education. The USA’s punishing of poverty through lack of universal public benefits and services and our history of oppressing minorities contradict Joe Palmer’s claim that several billion want to be in this country. TC Morgan realizes Donald Trump is a despicable person but appears to enjoy or condone his contribution to the shameful history of this country.
It would behoove us to view history honestly rather than defend irrational beliefs and perceived superiority. This is a necessary step for society to move past our divisions and find ways to collectively create a better future.
Philip Drew, Fresno
A wall has many benefits, little cost
There are people stating walls don’t work. Walls weren’t as successful many years ago. Cities with walls helped deter, but there were other ways to conquer a city. Enemies would just camp out around the city, block off water and supplies, and eventually the citizens would starve and have to surrender.
Walls work best when manned under direct supervision. Constantinople had walls and was attacked many times. The Muslims unsuccessfully attacked for one year with 200,000 warriors in AD 717. They limped home with 30,000. There was a 10-year battle around the year AD 1400 where the Muslims lost again. The Muslims finally conquered Constantinople in 1453 after about two months of battles. They came with 100,000 warriors while the Christians had 7,000 in defense. Walls are meant to deter. If someone fights hard enough, they’ll get through the walls eventually.
Our southern border will probably not be attacked in this way, but it’ll deter those coming illegally. The cost is minimal compared to our overall budget. It is comparable to spending $1.00 out of $1,000. Combine this with technology and manpower to help us succeed. We then continue with our open door policy for those who properly immigrate.
Raymond Lee, Kingsburg
