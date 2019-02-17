Border solution: Letters to the editor, Feb. 17, 2019

Border solution: process asylum requests
Trump should get his wall, but not during his presidency. What would make the wall smart holistically in the philosophical sense is impossible in one year.
The U.S. needs to fulfill the promise made on the Statue of Liberty and serve the influx of people requesting asylum with quick processing, absent of putting kids in cages, as well as improve its work-visa program for critical labor, not just engineers and doctors where work visa's are more easily given, but for farm laborers who harvest the nation's food supply and to-be former sweatshop employees who don't have a Cesar Chavez to organize them and have them benefit from a law akin to the recently enacted farm labor overtime law put in place Jan. 1 in California.
ICE and CBP agents need not be perceived, nor behave, as prison guards in the Stanford Prison Experiment. With properly written administrative law and careful execution of this law, children won't be separated from their parents, and adults won't disappear into the country, and the United States will prosper.
Let us ignore who is in the White House. Let us fix this human crisis. Let us fix it quickly, dispassionately and humanly.
Rhonda Wirzberger, Fresno
Former FUSD tutor questions trustee
I have been deeply troubled since reading the articles in The Bee about the incident between Terry Slatic and a student on the Bullard (High) campus. In my opinion, being a retired Marine major is not a qualification to serve on the (school) board.
What are Mr. Slatic’s other qualifications? What would happen to a staff member at Bullard if he or she reacted as Mr. Slatic did? There has been a pattern in the representatives Bullard residents have chosen to be their school board representative. Michelle Asadoorian, Brooke Ashjian and now Terry Slatic have been very angry with the district and its leadership. What have been their qualifications as educators or as citizens who aim to improve the quality of education of all students in Fresno Unified?
What are Mr. Slatic’s goals other than improving safety on campuses? I tutored after school at Bullard from 2000-11 and was always treated respectfully as I treated all of my students. If a student used any sort of foul language or behavior, he or she was referred to a vice principal for discipline.
I laud Bob Nelson for the job he is doing as superintendent of Fresno Unified.
Audrey Ward, Fresno
The Left values diversity above all
Nothing epitomizes the leftist exploitation of diversity (and the willingness to consume their own should they remotely stray from their ideological construct) as the recent comment by the leftist himself, Tom Brokaw. Brokaw stated nothing more harmful than the immigrants who come to this country can help assimilate themselves if they would make better efforts at learning the English language.
The Left called Brokaw out on this and an apology from him was shortly forthcoming. Why? We all know English is the predominant language in the USA and that if one should choose to climb the socio-economic ladder, they must speak English, for the most part. Ask yourself, what corporate CEO or upper management in any company has any language as their first but English?
The Left pounced on one of their own because their nefarious use of “Diversity” is to keep people “diverse” and not so educated and informed. With education comes knowledge, which may have the effect of one desiring more, and seeking the truth. Diversity to the Left equals ignorance and complacency (both economically and intellectually) and extrapolates to control by the Left. The Left has no intellectual reason to elect them, thus “Diversity.”
Gregory L. Bacchetti, Clovis
