Applauds Slatic: Letters to the editor, Feb. 14, 2019

Backs Slatic’s conduct on campus
I recently read with interest two letters to the editor about the Slatic matter. I completely agree with both writers. After teaching in Valley high schools for 28 years, and seeing how any “respect for adults” has declined, I can certainly applaud Mr. Slatic’s actions. I am willing to give “odds” that the reason what the teen said hasn’t been released is because it is graphic profanity, and probably refers to the woman walking with Slatic.
Fortunately, not all teens behave this way, but enough of them do to cause concern. Was Mr. Slatic “defending the woman” he was walking with? If so, and I have a feeling he was, bravo!
Mary Haven, Visalia
Seniors, stand up for dignity
I am 86 years old, and sometimes have a bathroom emergency while out in the community. I was told recently by my local thrift shop, my credit union, and my bank that they had no “public restroom.” They will take my money, but tell me to “go fish” if I have a serious emergency! I do not want to hear “...but you can use the laundromat down the block .” You can bet that if the president walked in and asked the same question, but was not even a client or having a real emergency, he’d get a “ Sure bet!”
This is discrimination, pure and simple! If a society is indeed judged by is treatment of its weakest members, then many businesses sure don’t measure up.
I am sick of hearing the weak excuses like “security reasons.” When my bank, where I have had accounts for 30 years, told me that, I took it as a personal affront. Can I not be trusted not to steal their toilet paper? I am transferring my accounts to a bank that considers my needs as a human being well as my money.
Seniors, stand up for your dignity!
Harold Warner, Porterville
He does not recall voting these names
I guess it was bound to happen eventually, but I was still taken by surprise when I realized my memory was beginning to fail me. I could have sworn that I’ve voted in every election for more than 50 years, but that obviously is not the case. No matter how hard I try, I can’t recall an election when Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter and Sean Hannity were on the ballot. At some point, though, they must have been elected because they have taken control of the White House and U.S. Senate.
It’s rough when your memory starts to go!
Wes Parker, Kingsburg
Is Measure P about votes or money?
The Jan. 25 article in The Bee is the latest of several regarding the failure of Measure P due to not receiving the 2/3 votes required. Now Fresno BHC president and CEO Sandra Celedon contends that Measure P only needed a simple majority to win and wants the courts to overturn the election results.
New and improved parks would be nice, but not at the cost of $2 billion over 30 years. Measure P failed because poverty in Fresno County is 28 percent, PG&E will be raising rates, student debt is high, grocery costs and living expenses continue to rise.
Do you remember Christmas, when lines of children were receiving gifts that their parents couldn’t afford to buy. The sales tax would increase from 7.975 pecent to 8.350 percent. You will pay higher taxes on most things you buy. Go to a restaurant, higher taxes. Figure out the increased tax on a new car, and believe me you will not need more than one in 30 years. This is not about parks, but money for BHC. They know that Measure P back on the ballot will not pass a simple majority now that people have had time to digest impact.
Ray Cortez, Fresno
