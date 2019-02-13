Government shutdown: Letters to the editor, Feb. 13, 2019

No place for federal shutdowns
Government shutdowns are never acceptable options in our democratic society! It is the responsibility of our federal elected leadership to secure passage and sign fiscal legislation to prevent such an occurrence.
The recent shutdown was outrageous. Hundreds of thousands of federal government workers suffered financially; many were in a catastrophic fiscal state. Essential federal services in many areas were diminished, which severely threatened safety and national security. Also, the shutdown retarded our country’s economic growth, including worker savings and investments.
The president and congressional Republicans are steadily losing electorate support. 2020 is soon to arrive, and the public along with the affected federal workers will definitely remember this shameful action.
Harry G. Harris, Fresno
Great cities have great parks
All great cities have great park systems! That being said, the current situation in Fresno is a travesty. City leaders and administrators have not shown any genuine commitment to improve parks and recreation. Parks are for people, which has resonated throughout the last 150 years of American history. All individuals should have access to public recreation. Public park and recreation services are important to the quality of life, and an essential public service .
Fresno is without a parks and recreation commission. Commissions, appointed by council, represent the interests of citizens. It is good policy to have citizen representation, which can lead to better services.
The mayor, council and some staff encouraged a no vote on the recent Measure P because of minimal elected oversight and affordability. It is interesting to note that not only was Measure P opposed, but so was access to the San Joaquin River and additional bike and walking trails. The lack of support and inaction by the current and past mayors and elected officials clearly indicates where they stand, which is not in the public’s interest.
Sam Lankford, Fresno
Conservative agrees with Democrats
I agree with Democrats, the crisis at the border is a manufactured crisis. Consider the facts and you decide.
The problem is Democrats in California passed laws declaring California a sanctuary state. That encourages illegal aliens, terrorists, gang members from foreign countries, homeless people and law breakers from other states to relocate to California. Why do they relocate here?
Because once in California they are rewarded with free health care, driver’s license, welfare, housing benefits and a host of other costly taxpayer benefits.
Democrats, other politicians, politically connected people and organizations are financially assisting, organizing and encouraging the caravans of people crashing our borders. Any politician supporting sanctuary status for states and cities along with those financially linked to the caravans are putting U.S. residents at risk of increased crime and homelessness in your neighborhoods.
They are responsible for manufacturing the crisis at the border.
Russell Waymire, Hanford
Backs Slatic’s conduct with student
I recently read with interest two letters to the editor about the Slatic matter. I completely agree with both writers. After teaching in Valley high schools for 28 years, and seeing how any “respect for adults” has declined, I can certainly applaud Mr. Slatic’s actions. I am willing to give “odds” that the reason what the teen said hasn’t been released is because it is graphic profanity, and probably refers to the woman walking with Slatic.
Fortunately, not all teens behave this way, but enough of them do to cause concern. Was Mr. Slatic “defending the woman” he was walking with? If so, and I have a feeling he was, bravo!
Mary Haven, Visalia
