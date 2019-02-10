Border security: Letters to the editor, Feb. 10, 2019

Democrats do not protect border
I do not believe the Democrats want to protect the border — at least the party leadership. This debate has been going on since before Reagan. Many on both sides have called it a crisis over the years. So no Trump did not invent the idea that a loose border is a crisis. Now, because he says it, they say it isn’t. Pure rhetoric.
During Reagan’s time he made a deal with the liberals . They lied, though, for he did his part, they didn’t do their’s. Since then they have had opportunities to do some real work protecting the borders, but despite the fact they voted for a much more costly version of the wall and many have recently stated they want one, they have not done much. In fact many leaders and average liberals have stated they think we should allow whoever wants to just walk across the border. That we should be about the only country to not protect its borders.
True, illegal immigrants and drugs come in through other ways, but enough do come over that border to make a large difference when they are stopped. Change the immigration laws — do not ignore them.
Louis Doggett, Clovis
Trump has money for border security
The POTUS has only used 10 percent of the $1.6 billion allotted to border security in the previous budget, therefore it seems that this is not a legitimate policy discussion.
Also, I believe that the Fair Labor Standards Act makes it illegal for government employees to be forced to work without pay.
The president needs to stop whining every time he doesn’t get his way, listen to both parties & try to work with Congress. That is the way democracy works. This is not a dictatorship & we don’t need Russian influence in our elections or our government. That is & what always has made America great!
Dolores O’Bar, Fresno
We can do better for immigrants
It was such a pleasure reading the story about Amal Qasem in The Bee. On the front page no less!
It should remind us about the value immigrants bring to this country. Here is a beautiful story telling about a young girl whose journey to America has been fraught with difficulty, and how she has and will apply herself to bring our society her talents.
The current climate in this country regarding immigrants is just wrong-headed. Immigrants bring their gifts, talents, work ethic and their appreciation for the opportunities they are given to us — and our society benefits.
It is heartbreaking to think of the talent and energy we have wasted because of our current practices.
Lest we forget, we are all immigrants here in America and look what we have built.
We can and must do better.
Micki Whitaker, Fresno
A voice for rude, insulting behavior
I want to thank Lars Maischak for his op-ed piece on civility. Finally a professor who supports President Trump’s rude and insulting behavior. It’s refreshing! It’s also refreshing to find a professor that will defend people who are condemned for using politically incorrect language.
The left has for a long time used derogatory and demeaning labels for conservatives. If a conservative does not believe in gay marriage, they’re homophobic. If a conservative does not believe in abortion, they’re women haters. If a conservative disagreed with Obama, they’re racist. And so on.
I’m not a Trump supporter, but let’s face facts. Trump was elect to be an avatar for conservatives who grew tired of the demonizing rhetoric from the left. Now Trump has doubled down on rude and insulting behavior. As Dr. Maischak would have it, he wants the left to re-raise on bad behavior.
My mom always said if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything. I heard another wise person say if someone is a jerk, show them you have more class by being nice. And finally, another wise person once told me never to get into a pissing contest with a skunk — just walk away.
John Waayers, Fresno
