Border security: Letters to the editor, Feb. 10, 2019

This Oct. 30, 2018 photo shows the international border between Mexico, left, and New Mexico of the U.S., three miles south of Columbus, N.M. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered the withdrawal of the majority of the state’s National Guard troops from the U.S. border with Mexico on Tuesday in a move that challenges President Donald Trump’s description of a security crisis. Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal AP file