Fresno County sheriff: Letters to the editor, Feb. 8, 2019

It’s time for a new sheriff in our town
I believe Sheriff (Margaret) Mims does not understand her job description. Her job is to protect the citizens of Fresno County, and to uphold the law, as it is written — not to make or change laws when she does not agree with it.
I think it’s time for Mims to step down, so that she can get on with pushing for laws she wants.
Anyone out there ready to step in and fill this job description? Come on down! We will welcome you!
Betty Sorensen, Fresno
Points are valid, verb agreement not
Farhad Manjoo, an opinion writer for the failing New York Times, makes his case for open borders. His family came here from South Africa in late 1980s and became citizens in 2000. Why, he asks, did they deserve that chance, while so many others back home were denied it? “What would it be like for someone to move from Nigeria to Nebraska as freely as we move from Texas to California? We enjoy freedom because of a mere accident of geography while others are denied it for the same reason.”
He points out: America’s population is stagnant. The U.S. faces imminent threats from China and India, which contain half the world’s population. “We need new workers and have ample room for them. Immigration benefits the economy. There is little evidence that it hurts native workers. Statistically, immigrants are no more dangerous than natives.”
In the past, like Mr. Manjoo, I have argued for open borders, but in spite of the good points he makes, his writing has turned me totally against it. He wrote: “I admit the politics here are perilous.” Anyone who does not know that “politics” requires a singular verb should be deported without a trial.
Wayland Jackson, Fresno
Editors’s note: Webster’s Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary shows that “politics” can be either singular or plural in construction.
Tired of the ‘stumbling’ GOP
Early last year President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders arrived at an unexpected compromise: the president would get funding for a border wall in exchange for a fix for DACA. At the 11th hour, however, he changed his position, demanding that cuts be made in legal immigration as well, thus torpedoing the deal that could have been. Somehow attaining his goal — money for a wall — just wasn’t good enough for him.
Trump — and, in addition, his Republican enablers — are solely responsible for the shutdown miasma that now hangs over our nation. Their bumbling, stumbling approach to governance is a disgrace, and we citizens deserve far better.
If our chief executive is so inept at forging compromises and achieving his aims, maybe he should leave his current post. Perhaps he could then start building things again — instead of making a mess of things as he is now.
Steven Roesch, Fresno
Police both protect and serve
To protect and to serve: Never thought much about the serve part of police motto until my new van quit on me for the second time in a week during the holidays. I am a disabled veteran with a disabled wife. Our van quit in front of Kinkos on Shaw Ave. A young security guard came out and tried to push our van around the corner. About the same time a policewoman Clovis K-9 officer blocked traffic and they both pushed our van around the corner.
Our cell phone was out. The officer helped us call the towing company and kept cars from hitting us with her police car and lights. She stayed with us until the tow truck arrived.
To these young ladies, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you!
Walt Van Norsdall, Clovis
