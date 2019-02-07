The Who and U.S. politics: Letters to the editor, Feb. 7, 2019

As The Who sang, smile and grin
I am reminded of the lyrics from a legendary rock band: “I tip my hat to the new constitution; take a bow for the new revolution; smile and grin for the change all around me...”
Lest the liberals be reminded, the exact issue they are screaming about, Trump has already created and continues to enact, and that is change. I guess if it’s not their idea, it’s everything but change. All the more reason to tip my hat and take a bow. Now that we have resolved that issue, on to the wall.
Suggestion on breaking the stalemate: Reopen the government, and fund border security. Then appoint a bipartisan, nonpolitical task force made up of security professionals and experts to draft how best to use funds to secure the border and present to Congress for approval.
Only then can we pick up our guitars and play and get on our knees and pray: We don’t get fooled again!
Rick Meador, Fresno
Shutdown and paying the workers
As a retired federal employee I have seen many government shutdowns before. I can sympathize with the workers’ predicament. When I was considered nonessential it was a vacation, but when I was essential it was working without pay. What! This does not make sense. What typically happens is Congress grants retroactive pay to federal employees. Whether you worked or not is immaterial, you both receive the same pay.
This is different; we have a president who seems indifferent to the hardships imposed upon federal employees trying to serve the public. You can deal with your first missed paycheck whether your worked or not. But the second missed paycheck is more of a challenge.
Lastly I am not sure it was even legal. How can you can compel someone to work without pay?
Donald Robertson, Fresno
California, it’s time to put PG&E to bed
PG&E is planning a rate increase for 2020 which is totally separate from the current Chapter 11 the company announced Jan. 29th.
They say... get this... the rate increase will generate $1.1 billion in additional revenue, and “about half” will be spent on wildfire prevention initiatives.
Hmm... they must have forgotten that the public knows that the past 10 rate increases have all had provisions for infrastructure improvements to prevent wildfires... and in fact, the improvements were never done.
It’s a bit like a Seinfeld episode: PG&E knows how to take in new funds, but they don’t know how to do what they promised when they get those funds.
So... the CEO resigned . Big deal. This monopoly is corrupt and needs to be put to sleep.
Steve Strong, Clovis
Believe it: We are truly in a crisis
We are in a constitutional crisis. Trump, by shutting down much of the government, is usurping the functions of Congress, attempting to force the enactment of legislation that has been rejected by the House.
When other presidents — Roosevelt, trying to pack the Supreme Court, Clinton, with his national health program, George W. Bush trying to privatize Social Security — failed to persuade Congress, they intelligently dropped their projects. Trump threatens to harm the economy and threaten people’s livelihoods. He claims an emergency where none exists, and makes claims that are misleading, exaggerated, and often outright lies.
Such behavior undermines constitutional government.
David Hudson, Fresno
