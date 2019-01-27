Truth and Trump: Letters to the editor, Feb. 3, 2019

Don’t let kids grow up to be like Trump
Isn’t a president supposed to be someone you admire, who you would want your child to grow up and emulate? Can you imagine anyone wanting their children to become like Donald Trump? He’s a bully, he lies constantly, he’s unfaithful, he never takes responsibility for his misdeeds, and always finds somebody else to blame. If he is afraid of someone, he makes up names for them. He uses fear and hate to get people to follow him. He takes no responsibility for protecting our planet from people who want to exploit it (like himself).
There are presidents who I don’t agree with politically, and they are mostly flawed in some ways. But they are by and large decent human beings. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is really a despicable man, and anyone who says that they would like their children to grow up like him should not be allowed to reproduce. One is more than enough! America needs to wake up.
Bill Rovin, Fresno
There is truth, then there is Trump
Conservative with my personal finances, I also wish to succeed in promoting the conservation of the planet Earth’s existing human, flora, fauna and atmosphere, even at the expense of the wealthiest 1 percent of the human population and their corporations.
Also, when one individual in his pursuit of only his personal success interferes with my conservation efforts by pathologically lying about my security concerning our southern border while also jeopardizing the employees serving taxpayers in the agencies of air safety, food inspection, food stamps, Coast Guard, immigration courts and enforcement, and national parks, then the United States is in big trouble. I have also learned that according to certain evangelicals, resistance to Mr. Trump is tantamount to resistance to God, and that they are in the White House counseling President Trump to believe this.
If because of his single-minded re-election via border wall and God fantasies, President Trump’s government shutdown causes terrorists to access and blow up an airplane, any airplane, then he should be impeached immediately.
On Thursday, November 1, 2018, President Trump said, “When I can, I tell the truth.” American, good luck.
Mike Starry, Fresno
More problems arise with the DMV
When does the bleeding stop? Who oversees the the department that collects court fines for tickets etc. for the county?
A family member has been dealing with a fine for a traffic ticket she received in July of 2013. In Oct. 2017 she found out that her driver’s license had been suspended when she tried to replace one that was stolen. The $588 fine was paid to DMV and her DL was reinstated. Last week she received another notice, this time for the very same amount that was paid to the DMV in Oct. 2017. She was told to fax any documentation she had to this agency in a week or her DL would be suspended.
Any agency or business that collects money should be able to produce a document that shows all monies collected and where they were applied. It doesn’t make sense to suspend someone’s license and expect them to be able to pay a fine when they can’t get to work. As of now, they have collected over $1,100 without having to produce any accounting of monies already collected. They need to be held accountable for shoddy practices of threatening people and unwillingness to investigate when there is a dispute.
Susan Weldy, Mariposa
Steyer TV ads are really silly
Tom Steyer’s current television ads are ridiculous! Does he realize that 6.5 million Americans are less than 8 percent of our total population! Mr. Steyers, you have a long way to go. Keep spending your money!
R. Dale Briggs, Clovis
